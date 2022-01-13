Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Fourth Quarter 2021

U.S. markets closed

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $0.01 per unit for the common units. The cash distribution for the common units will be paid on February 15, 2022 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of the business on January 27, 2022.

The Partnership also announced that the Board declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A preferred unit. The cash distribution for the 8.75% Series A preferred units will be paid on February 15, 2022 to all 8.75% Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the close of the business on February 8, 2022.

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Höegh LNG Partners LP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Höegh LNG Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Contact:

The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

Source: Hoegh LNG Partners LP

