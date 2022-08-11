H+H International A/S to present H1 2022 Interim Financial Report

H+H International A/S

H+H International A/S expects to release its interim financial report for the first six months of 2022 (“H1 2022”) on Thursday 18 August 2022.



In connection with the release of the H1 2022 Interim Financial Report, a conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for Friday 19 August 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CEST. On the call, CEO Michael T. Andersen and CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen will present the interim financial report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate via phone (PIN code: 275042):

DK: +45 78768490

UK: +44 2037696819

US: +1 6467870157

Other participants can follow the conference call via live webcast here. The presentation slides for the conference call will be made available beforehand here. A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on H+H’s Investor Relations website here.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall-building materials with a revenue in 2021 of DKK 3.0 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 31 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of close to 4.5 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.

