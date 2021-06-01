H&M, Banana Republic Partner with UN Free & Equal to Support Global LGBTI Equality
Top brands team up this Pride Month to support UN Free & Equal, a global campaign of the United Nations Human Rights Office
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Nations Foundation announced today that top global brands H&M and Banana Republic are once again partnering with UN Free & Equal for Pride Month this June to raise awareness and funds in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) equality worldwide. H&M will donate $100,000 to the global campaign this year, while Banana Republic will donate $60,000 this Pride Month.
"Pride connects directly to our core values and encapsulates our social vision to enable everyone at H&M and beyond to live the life they want, express who they are and to be the best of themselves", says Pascal Brun, Global Sustainability Manager, H&M.
Both H&M and Banana Republic have long supported UN Free & Equal, a global campaign of the United Nations Human Rights Office that strives to advance equal rights and fair treatment for LGBTI people around the world. With this year's contributions, H&M has now donated a total of $850,000, while Banana Republic has donated $240,000 to date through partnerships with UN Free & Equal.
"Inclusion has always been part of Banana Republic's DNA and we are proud to partner with UN Free & Equal again this year to support their mission for LGBTI equality and human rights," said Ana Andjelic, CBO of Banana Republic. "The past year has shown it is more important than ever to fight for equality and celebrate opportunity for all."
Pride celebrations this year are taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – a global crisis that has further exposed and exacerbated inequities and underscored the urgency of protecting the rights of LGBTI people.
"Every person – no matter who they are, where they live, or whom they love – deserves to live freely and authentically with full equality," said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. "The UN Foundation is proud to support UN Free & Equal in the fight for global LGBTI equality, and is grateful to both H&M and Banana Republic for their continued partnership."
Now in its eighth year, the UN Free & Equal campaign aims to win respect, recognition, and acceptance for the human rights of LGBTI people around the world. The campaign reaches parents, students, teachers, journalists, and policymakers, especially in countries where LGBTI communities face hostility and hardship and aims to cultivate new allies in the fight for equality. It has campaigned in more than 30 countries so far, with 12 full-scale national campaigns currently active.
"LGBTI people remain among those who are most often left behind due to exclusion, discrimination and violence, and this has been further exacerbated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Young LGBTI people in particular face disproportionate levels of family rejection, bullying online and offline, homelessness and restrictions on access to information," said Michael van Gelderen, LGBTI lead at UN Human Rights.
In support of LGBTI youth, UN Free & Equal recently launched a campaign with the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth calling on allies to support young LGBTI people in creating a fearless future where all young people are safe, loved and empowered to thrive – regardless of who they are or whom they love. The campaign, which is made possible by the generous support of corporate and Government donors, kicked off on May 17, the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and will run through International Youth Day on August 12.
To learn more about the UN Free & Equal campaign, visit: http://www.unfe.org
About H&M
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 53 online markets and approximately 4,950 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit https://hmgroup.com
About Banana Republic
Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand committed to building a better tomorrow for people and the planet. Designed with purpose for those who share a passion for life with no boundaries, Banana Republic is redefining luxury by using the finest materials with the latest fabric innovations to create timeless, modern, and versatile clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit http://www.bananarepublic.com
About United Nations Foundation
The UN Foundation is an independent charitable organization created to be a strategic partner for the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges, build initiatives across sectors to solve problems at scale, and drive global progress. Learn more at http://www.unfoundation.org
About UN Free & Equal
The UN Free & Equal campaign is an unprecedented global public information campaign aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTI people. It was launched by the United Nations Human Rights Office in July 2013 and has since reached hundreds of millions of people globally through traditional and social media as well as generated a stream of widely shared materials – including powerful videos, impactful graphics and plain-language fact sheets. For more information please visit http://www.unfe.org
Media Contacts:
H&M: Carl H Josephson, carlhenrik.josephson@hm.com
Banana Republic: Amanda Garrett, Amanda_Garrett@gap.com
UN Foundation: Megan Rabbitt, press@unfoundation.org
UN Human Rights: Michael van Gelderen, mvangelderen@ohchr.org
Media Contact
Megan Rabbitt, UN Foundation, 202-887-9040, press@unfoundation.org
SOURCE UN Foundation