H&M Foundation's new Global Manager is determined to change the industry through philanthropy

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Foundation's new Global Manager, Anna Gedda, has over fifteen years of practice from the fashion and textile industry, experience in how to make brave strategies come to life and an equal passion for fashion and sustainability. It is her firm belief that the fashion and textile industry can be both socially inclusive and planet positive, but it requires bold ambitions, ground-breaking innovations, and collaboration.

As Global Manager for H&M Foundation, Anna Gedda is set to use philanthropy as a catalyst to co-create and share inspiring solutions with the potential to radically transform the entire industry.

"Looking at the challenges within the textile industry today, it's clear that radical transformation is needed, and here I believe that philanthropy can play a very unique role by finding, funding and facilitating innovations and initiatives in ways that other actors may not be able to. With that in mind, I very much look forward to being part of the H&M Foundations continued journey to contribute to a more socially inclusive and planet positive textile industry.", Anna Gedda says.

Going forward, the new Global Manager sees that H&M Foundation will focus even more on creating holistic impact where both the people and the planet perspectives are combined to address the industry's most urgent challenges, catalysing inclusive circularity. She also hopes to explore new and even more innovative ways in how H&M Foundation can use their role as a funder to rapidly scale innovations and solutions. Here, Anna Gedda sees a great potential in partnering up with other actors that can complement H&M Foundation's role and together create synergies to maximize impact.

CONTACT:

Jasmina Sofić

Media Relations Responsible

+46 8 796 55 00

jasmina.sofic@hmfoundation.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/h-m-foundation/i/anna-gedda--global-manager-h-m-foundation,c3149783 Anna Gedda, Global Manager H&M Foundation

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hm-foundations-new-global-manager-is-determined-to-change-the-industry-through-philanthropy-301759148.html