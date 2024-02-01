H Mart submits permits, expects to open Urbana location in 2024 or 2025

Feb. 1—At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.

URBANA — An Asian supermarket chain is expected to open its first downstate Illinois location — which has been long-awaited by local residents — in the next year or two.

H Mart and the city of Urbana announced Thursday that the company has submitted its building permits and is "proceeding with its plan to open sometime between 2024 and 2025 in downtown Urbana at 220 N. Broadway."

The company has also adopted a pre-bidding strategy and is organizing multiple early site visits in order to "streamline the preparatory phase for a smoother and more efficient build," city officials said.

Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said that the city is "delighted" that the project is moving forward.

"Residents will be able to shop for a wide variety of Asian and Western groceries and other essential items and enjoy the innovative food hall," she said. "H Mart is known for giving back to local communities and supporting non-profit organizations and youth programs. And the fact that the company is renovating a former supermarket in the heart of our downtown will help revitalize our community."

H Mart Urbana will include "Market Eatery," a food court featuring authentic and fusion Asian cuisines.

"Carrying over from H Mart's previous successes in East Coast area, H Mart Urbana will be newest food lover destination," said H Mart President Brian Kwon. "H Mart will become a place to experience the best of what communities have to offer, providing a convenient 'One-Stop Shopping' place for diverse cultures and to the neighborhood, where different ethnicities of friends and neighbors can come, gather and enjoy. Our main priority is always to serve and satisfy the needs of the surrounding communities."

The planned location for the store is the former Save-A-Lot grocery store. It had previously been set to be the site of an Octapharma Plasma center, until that company ran into an issue with the city council in obtaining a special use permit that would have allowed a plasma center in commercial zoning.

H Mart was formerly planning to build a store in Champaign at 702 S. Neil St. While property records show that the company still owns the site, T.J. Blakeman, the city's senior planner for economic development, said that the chain ultimately decided to locate in Urbana.

"They never really gave us much of an explanation as to why they made the change," he said.