H&R Announces Appointment of Donald Clow as Lead Independent Trustee

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN), today announced the appointment of Donald Clow to the REIT's Board of Trustees. Mr. Clow will fill a vacancy left by Ronald Rutman, who is leaving the Board following a successful term as vice-chair and Independent Lead Trustee. Subsequent to his appointment, the Trustees appointed Mr. Clow as Independent Lead Trustee of the REIT's Board of Trustees.

Mr. Clow recently retired as a Trustee and President and CEO of Crombie REIT and previously served as a Trustee of Granite REIT.

"Under Don's leadership, Crombie delivered consistent growth and superior unitholder returns, while achieving record occupancy levels and significantly strengthening the balance sheet," said Executive Chairman Tom Hofstedter. "His experience and expertise encompass the entire real estate development cycle, from land assembly, acquisitions and divestments, development planning approval and capital structure. We welcome Don as a Trustee of H&R, where his guidance will be invaluable as we seek to accelerate the REIT's transformation strategy."

Mr. Clow's appointment is another milestone in a board renewal process that began in 2017. With Mr. Clow's appointment to the Board of Trustees, all six of the REIT's independent trustees have joined the Board within the last three years.

Mr. Hofstedter added, "Our Board renewal process has been aided by our consultation with and feedback from unitholders. While we have heard strong support from unitholders for the REIT's Transformational Strategic Repositioning Plan announced in 2021, we believe we can achieve further progress on this plan by ensuring we have the right skills and experience on our Board."

Under this plan, the REIT is repositioning its portfolio to focus on high-quality residential and logistics properties in U.S. gateway and sunbelt cities, while divesting of H&R's legacy office and retail properties, and streamlining its operating platform.

"The Board thanks Ronnie Rutman for his 27 years of service to H&R, including his eight years as Chair of the Board, and most recently as Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Trustee," said Mr. Hofstedter.

In 2022, the REIT sold over $463 million in non-core properties and reallocated much of that capital to buy back units through its Normal Course Issuer Bid pursuant to which the REIT bought back and canceled almost $300 million of H&R's outstanding units, or 22.9 million units in 2022, at a 40% discount to the REIT's NAV per Unit1. So far in 2023, H&R has announced an agreement to sell 160 Elgin Street in Ottawa, Ontario for $277 million and has plans to accelerate additional asset sales. Meanwhile, the development of $370 million of industrial and U.S. sunbelt residential properties core to H&R's strategy is progressing well, with embedded value and growth expected to be realized over the next two years. The REIT continues to execute its plan with discipline and a focus on maximizing value for unitholders.

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at December 31, 2022. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

