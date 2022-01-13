U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

H&R Block's New Ad Campaign Shows 'Help Is Here' in Complex Tax Season

HRB Tax Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced its 2022 tax season ad campaign showcasing that through a tax season full of complexities, “Help Is Here.”

“The past year has brought more uncertainty to filing taxes due to the ongoing pandemic. From an evolving workforce to new tax credits, it’s no small feat to figure out how that translates to your tax forms,” said Karen Orosco, president, global consumer tax and service delivery at H&R Block. “The campaign reminds filers that even with another tax season full of changes, H&R Block provides help however you need it. Our tax pros have an average of 10 years of experience providing expertise and confidence through 12 million hours of conversations with 22 million Americans each year.”

The campaign showcases moments in life when it pays off to have help from an experienced professional, including doing your taxes. It illustrates that help comes in many forms at H&R Block, from completely doing your taxes yourself online, dropping them off at an office and having them done for you, working with a tax pro virtually, or some combination.

“The ‘Help Is Here’ campaign plants a flag that H&R Block is here to genuinely help in whatever ways people need it. Sometimes we need a little support and sometimes we need a lot when it comes to taxes. Even when we think we’ve got it covered, we may wind up needing someone to lend a hand in the last stretch. I think that’s what we’re all looking for — a little help — and it’s something H&R Block does exceedingly well,” said Marty Senn, chief creative officer at Carmichael Lynch.

The 2022 work was developed in partnership with creative agency Carmichael Lynch. The integrated campaign includes six commercials running on broadcast and digital, as well as social and public relations activations that will debut throughout the first quarter and April of this year.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:

Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com

Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

Media Relations:

Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com


