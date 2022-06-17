H&R Block Announces New Benefits to Advance Inclusivity for LGBTQ+ Community

HRB Tax Group, Inc.

New benefits include surgery support and LGBTQ+-specific provider search assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to more fully support LGBTQ+ associates, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), has added to and enhanced its robust associate health and wellbeing offerings. These benefits offer support for associates searching for culturally competent providers, and covers transition procedures for transgender associates through the medical plan.



The goal is to make sure associates feel affirmed and supported both inside and outside the workplace. This is especially relevant during Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Asexual, and other identities (LGBTQ+) Pride Month — or simply Pride Month — in the U.S.

As part of the process to increase equity for the LGBTQ+ community, H&R Block reviewed its medical and prescription benefits and compared those to the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH) standards of care. While the company was well aligned with these standards as of last year, the enhancements ensure that the company is now fully aligned with WPATH.

“We care about our associates at Block and want to support them and their families with any needs they may have,” said Tiffany Monroe, H&R Block’s Chief People and Culture Officer. “We strive to provide programs that help create better outcomes for our associates, both mentally and physically.”

The company has also added the Inclusive Care program, available to qualifying associates and eligible dependents through the company’s Anthem medical plan, which acts as a concierge and support program for those in the LGBTQ+ community. It helps connect them with culturally competent providers who are more knowledgeable about the unique needs of the LGBTQ+ community. This resource can also guide patients through the complexities of gender transition procedures and ensure the care team is aligned on the appropriate treatment plans.

Story continues

In addition, earlier this year, H&R Block implemented a combined $30,000 lifetime maximum benefit for eligible associates to provide infertility, surrogacy or adoption support. H&R Block also provides a working parent and pregnancy support program through Cleo, to support regular associates through any path to parenthood and from any family type, through baby’s first year. Mental health benefits include an enhanced mental health support program through Lyra for regular associates and their families, offering greater access to therapists, coaching and holistic mental health services.

Additional Commitments to Inclusivity

Member of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and awarded the top score of 100 on the 2022 HRC Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, leading to the company being named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” in the United States for the third consecutive year

In March 2022, H&R Block joined an effort as a corporate signatory on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) letter about legislative practices.

H&R Block allows associates to use a name other than their birth name within HR systems (Workday)

The company offers several associate-led Belonging Groups, which are spaces that foster the culture of belonging and are a place where all associates can cultivate connections. The LGBTQ+ Belonging Group, COLORS, stands for “Community Organizing for LGBTQ+ Opportunity, Resources, and Support”, and is made up of hundreds of LGBTQ+ internal employees and allies.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

CONTACT: For Further Information: Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



