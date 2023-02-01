U.S. markets closed

H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HRB Tax Group, Inc.
·1 min read
HRB Tax Group, Inc.
HRB Tax Group, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 cents per share, payable April 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years, since the Company became public in 1962.

Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend over 45%1 and has returned nearly $3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

1 Dividend growth is calculated as percentage growth from the April 2016 dividend.

For Further Information

 

Investor Relations:

Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com

 

Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

Media Relations:

Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



