H&R Block awards innovation, customer experience, and community involvement

Three ‘Franchisees of the Year’ provide superior business performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announces the recognition of three franchisees that stood out in customer experience from the company’s nearly 1,200. Award winners drove company growth, and also focused on community involvement. Winning in separate categories, the featured franchisees of the year are Amanda Rhoton, Enrique Enriquez, and Dan Dever and his daughter Nikki Sunstedt.



“Franchises are an important part of our business,” said Bob Moretti, Senior Vice President, U.S. Retail Operations. “We are constantly rethinking and improving how we support our franchisees. With their hard work, they’re delivering an excellent client experience and living out Block’s purpose by giving back to their community.”

Amanda Rhoton | Kouts, Indiana

Recognized as the top franchisee among those with one to two offices, Amanda Rhoton is a second-generation franchisee who learned the key to success is providing clients with a personalized solution – she makes a concerted effort to recognize clients by name when coming to Rhoton’s office. Her customer-centric approach led to her high conversion and client retention rates. In addition, she achieved top results in client growth with her resilient behaviors and is actively involved in her community.

Enrique Enriquez | Bergenfield, New Jersey

Enrique (Ricky) Enriquez, his wife, Maria and son, Erick were honored as the best among franchisees owning three to seven offices. They have a strong focus on family and community, which is ingrained into how they lead their team and serve clients. Through volunteering, Ricky and Maria are advocates for inclusivity and belonging.

Working with their team during the pandemic, they worked to help those in their offices feel safe while still being served with an easy-to-understand process. Enriquez achieved top results in client growth, the use of virtual services, and service quality.

Dan Dever and Nikki Sunstedt | California

Recognized as a top franchisee among those operating more than eight offices, Dan Dever and his daughter Nikki Sunstedt take great pride in the name and history of H&R Block through 10 offices and 65 employees across the state of California. Dever and Sunstedt engage with clients more than once a year, providing essential virtual tools for multiple ways to work with H&R Block.

Dever and his team are heavily involved in the community, even going as far as to assist high school teachers with educating the next generation about taxes, W-4s, educational credit basics, and more.

Each honoree received a framed certificate, an engraved crystal award, as well as a monetary award. For more than 65 years, H&R Block franchisees have delivered outstanding customer experiences, and today provide convenient services as they blend Block’s digital capabilities with their expertise and care. Interested entrepreneurs can learn more about H&R Block franchises online or by calling 1-800-HRBLOCK.

