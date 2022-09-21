H&R Block Continues to Elevate Client Experience and Transformation with the Addition of Two New Vice Presidents

HRB Tax Group, Inc.

Former Victoria’s Secret and Kohl’s leaders join the company’s Marketing and Experience and Global Consumer Tax teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has named two new vice presidents to further accelerate client experience and the company’s long-term growth and transformation strategy. Chris Linderwell has been named Vice President of Consumer Tax Products, and Mike Halvorsen is the company’s new Vice President of Client Experience.

The Block Horizons 2025 company growth and transformation strategy is built to continually evolve and meet the needs of customers, communities, associates and shareholders. The strategy focuses on expanded small business services, expert tax solutions for all filers’ needs and financial options that ease consumers’ burden and provide financial confidence.

Chris Linderwell, Vice President of Consumer Tax Products

Linderwell will oversee all consumer tax products, including the Do-It-Yourself tax product portfolio, Second Look®, Peace of Mind®, Tax Identity Shield® and more. Before joining H&R Block, he was Associate Vice President of Digital Product Management at Victoria's Secret, where he elevated the customer experience through digital transformation initiatives and commercial successes. Prior to that, he held digital and customer analytics positions and was the Director of Digital Analytics & Optimization at Publicis Sapient. Linderwell holds bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy from Case Western Reserve University.

"Leading our Global Consumer Tax Products team, Chris will help us meet our transformation strategy goals," said Heather Watts, Senior Vice President of Consumer Tax Products and Support, H&R Block. "His strong data background and technical expertise will help improve the products we offer and accelerate how we transform our tax experiences and ancillary services for our clients."

Mike Halvorsen, Vice President of Client Experience

Mike Halvorsen will lead the company's customer experience function. Before joining the company, Halvorsen was Vice President of User Experience & Digital Operations at Kohl’s, where he led digital merchandising, product management, digital development and the omnichannel customer experience. Prior to Kohl’s, he worked in marketing and operations at NFC Consulting Group. Halvorsen holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Story continues

"Great brands are built on providing world class customer experiences," said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block. "I look forward to the leadership Mike will bring to H&R Block as we continue to enhance the many ways clients can interact with our products and services."

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

CONTACT: For Further Information Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



