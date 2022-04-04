H&R Block Continues Focus on Digital Transformation with Promotion of Paul Clark

HRB Tax Group, Inc.

Clark to Serve as Vice President of Technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the promotion of Paul Clark to Vice President of Technology. In this role, Clark reports to Chief Information Officer Alan Lowden and leads cloud migration, IT infrastructure, network, telecom, and retail technology.



Clark has been with H&R Block for five years and has been instrumental in leading critical aspects of H&R Block’s cloud modernization initiatives, a strategic and foundational element of the company’s digital transformation strategy. Some of his recent accomplishments include leading the development of infrastructure that employs “everything as code” and automation to increase speed, quality, and reliability. Clark also led the creation of a Cloud FinOps platform to drive greater cost transparency and optimization. Additionally, he transformed infrastructure monitoring to a platform service to drive increased visibility to application health and quicker analysis. As a cultural champion, Clark has helped move the IT organization to greater levels of agility, transparency, and financial responsibility.

Prior to joining H&R Block, Clark was responsible for leading global cloud services and professional services for Lexmark Enterprise Software. Clark holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Kansas State University.

“Paul’s technical expertise, as well as strong leadership, has allowed us to make tremendous strides in our digital transformation journey,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block President and CEO. “He has enabled us to increase overall business agility, accelerate innovation, and improve system resiliency and cost efficiency, and he will be an even greater asset to the team in his expanded role.”

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

