H&R Block, Inc.'s (NYSE:HRB) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Key Insights

H&R Block will host its Annual General Meeting on 3rd of November

Total pay for CEO Jeff Jones includes US$997.7k salary

Total compensation is 76% above industry average

Over the past three years, H&R Block's EPS grew by 45% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 166%

Performance at H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been reasonably good and CEO Jeff Jones has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 3rd of November. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing H&R Block, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that H&R Block, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.8m for the year to June 2023. We note that's a decrease of 20% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$998k.

On comparing similar companies from the American Consumer Services industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.0m. Hence, we can conclude that Jeff Jones is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Jeff Jones also holds US$23m worth of H&R Block stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$998k US$998k 11% Other US$7.8m US$10m 89% Total Compensation US$8.8m US$11m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. H&R Block sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at H&R Block, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

H&R Block, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 45% per year over the last three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has H&R Block, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with H&R Block, Inc. for providing a total return of 166% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for H&R Block that investors should look into moving forward.

