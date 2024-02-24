H&R Block Inc President & CEO Jones Jeffrey J II Sells 85,921 Shares

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), a company that provides assisted income tax return preparation, electronic filing, and other services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President & CEO Jones Jeffrey J II, sold 85,921 shares of the company on February 23, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns shares in the company. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction amounting to millions of dollars.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 192,051 shares of H&R Block Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for H&R Block Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of H&R Block Inc were trading at $49.21 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.853 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.53, which is lower than the industry median of 17.59 and also lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $49.21 and a GF Value of $37.40, H&R Block Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

