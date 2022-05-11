H&R Block Joins Council for Inclusive Capitalism

HRB Tax Group, Inc.

CEO Jeff Jones Announces Measurable Actions and Commitments by H&R Block to Help Create a More Inclusive and Sustainable Economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced today that Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer, has joined the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. The Council is a global nonprofit organization that joins moral and market imperatives to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted economic system.



“At H&R Block, inclusivity and belonging are at the heart of our purpose: to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere," said Jeff Jones. “I look forward to joining this diverse group of leaders, who share a commitment to helping address social and environmental challenges across industries as a key element of corporate strategy.”

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is rooted in action. Upon joining, Council members commit their organizations to measurable and meaningful acts to create equality of opportunity, equitable outcomes, and fairness across generations and to those whose circumstances prevent them from full participation in the economy.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jeff Jones to the Council and look forward to working with him as he and H&R Block take the necessary actions to help ensure a better future for us all,” said Meredith Sumpter, CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. “Whether you run a small business, a mid-sized company, or a global corporation, we all have a role to play to build more inclusive economies and societies.”

H&R Block’s commitments to support a more-inclusive economy include:

Providing tools to help improve financial health with the recent launch of the Spruce mobile banking platform.

Working to Make Every Block Better through 1 million volunteer hours by associates by 2025, impacting 500 communities across all 50 states.

Offering equitable and comprehensive benefits that will help their associates plan for the health and security of their families.

Creating a diverse and inclusive workplace environment and reporting on progress on an annual basis.

Reducing carbon emissions and implementing sustainable business practices in-line with established benchmarks or best practices.

Providing resources and support to 500,000 small business owners by 2025, with 15% being small business owners of color.

The Council was launched in December 2020 with the belief that businesses have a responsibility and the capability to create stronger, fairer, and more dynamic economies and societies. Council membership is open to all companies and organizations who are willing to make measurable, public commitments toward more inclusive and sustainable business practices. See the full list of Council members here.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a global nonprofit organization established to harness the potential of the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted form of capitalism. The Council is guided by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and is led by a core group of global CEOs and public leaders who convene annually to advance the Council’s mission. Further information can be found at www.inclusivecapitalism.com.

