H&R Block Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek announced today that H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is among its 2023 “America’s Most Responsible Companies.” This annual recognition is given to organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of environmental, social, and corporate governance responsibility.



“H&R Block has had a long-term commitment to people, community and the planet, and in many ways, we’re just getting started,” said Jeff Jones, President and CEO of H&R Block. “Thank you to our associates, tax pros, and franchisees for giving back to their communities, living out our Purpose, and doing their part to be good corporate citizens.”

Companies were selected based on key performance indicators in three areas of their annual ESG reports, along with consumer survey results about brand responsibility. Environmental dimensions of the report reviewed included waste, emissions, water use, energy use and environmental engagement. Social was reviewed by leadership diversity, employees, and philanthropy and engagement, while governance was evaluated by disclosure and transparency, and economic performance.

H&R Block released its ESG report in November, covering the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.The report demonstrated the company’s continued push for advancement in its corporate responsibility through creating a Connected Culture among associates, building upon environmental policies, and giving back to the community which it brings to life through its Make Every Block Better community impact platform. Since its 2019 launch, Make Every Block Better has positively impacted more than 950 communities across the U.S., supported 730,000 small business owners and recorded more than 250,000 volunteer hours, all laddering up to the company’s purpose: To provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.

Other top recognitions this year include Forbes World’s Best Employers, Forbes Best Employers for Women, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity and more. The company also received a 100% in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, and became a 2022 Great Place to Work®.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

