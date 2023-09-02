H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.32

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of October to $0.32. This makes the dividend yield 3.2%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that H&R Block's stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

H&R Block's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, H&R Block was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

H&R Block Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $1.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See H&R Block's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that H&R Block has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like H&R Block's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for H&R Block that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

