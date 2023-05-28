H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for H&R Block, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$684m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, H&R Block has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 6.8%.

In the above chart we have measured H&R Block's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is H&R Block's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for H&R Block's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From H&R Block's ROCE

In summary, H&R Block isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing H&R Block that you might find interesting.

