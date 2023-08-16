U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.83
    -28.03 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,790.87
    -155.52 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,494.36
    -136.68 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.22
    -14.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.36
    -1.63 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.70
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2580
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2716
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3060
    +0.7410 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,107.08
    -4.89 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.48
    -2.71 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.88
    -32.76 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,766.82
    -472.07 (-1.46%)
     

H&R Block shares hit six-month high after profit tops expectations

Chibuike Oguh
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man passes by an H&R Block tax center in New York

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of H&R Block Inc rose nearly 12% to a six-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. tax preparation firm reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results owing to lower operating expenses.

H&R Block's revenue from virtual and in-person tax preparation services were little changed at $1.03 billion in the fourth quarter but its operating expenses fell 11% to $655.6 million.

That allowed net income to rise nearly 36% to $302.3 million and adjusted earnings per share to reach $2.05, the firm reported after the market closed on Tuesday. It also announced a 10% rise in quarterly dividend to 32 cents per share.

Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.88, per Refinitiv data.

H&R Block's shares were last up 10% to $39.01, after rising as high as $39.52, their highest level since February this year. With Wednesday's gains, the stock has gained nearly 7% year-to-date.

The median analyst target price on H&R Block is $42, according to Refinitiv data. Barrington Research raised its price target on the stock to $44 from $42 following the results.

H&R Block is one of the largest players in the $12 billion U.S. tax preparation industry, which is currently dominated by Intuit Inc's Turbo Tax.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by Diane Craft)