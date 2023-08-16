H&R Block shares hit six-month high after profit tops expectations

FILE PHOTO: A man passes by an H&R Block tax center in New York

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of H&R Block Inc rose nearly 12% to a six-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. tax preparation firm reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results owing to lower operating expenses.

H&R Block's revenue from virtual and in-person tax preparation services were little changed at $1.03 billion in the fourth quarter but its operating expenses fell 11% to $655.6 million.

That allowed net income to rise nearly 36% to $302.3 million and adjusted earnings per share to reach $2.05, the firm reported after the market closed on Tuesday. It also announced a 10% rise in quarterly dividend to 32 cents per share.

Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.88, per Refinitiv data.

H&R Block's shares were last up 10% to $39.01, after rising as high as $39.52, their highest level since February this year. With Wednesday's gains, the stock has gained nearly 7% year-to-date.

The median analyst target price on H&R Block is $42, according to Refinitiv data. Barrington Research raised its price target on the stock to $44 from $42 following the results.

H&R Block is one of the largest players in the $12 billion U.S. tax preparation industry, which is currently dominated by Intuit Inc's Turbo Tax.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by Diane Craft)