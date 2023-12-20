Is H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Trading At A 24% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for H&R GmbH KGaA is €6.26 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

H&R GmbH KGaA is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of €4.75

H&R GmbH KGaA's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 27%

How far off is H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €35.0m €36.2m €24.7m €19.2m €16.3m €14.5m €13.5m €12.8m €12.4m €12.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -31.83% Est @ -22.14% Est @ -15.36% Est @ -10.62% Est @ -7.29% Est @ -4.97% Est @ -3.34% Est @ -2.20% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% €32.5 €31.4 €19.9 €14.4 €11.4 €9.5 €8.2 €7.2 €6.5 €5.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €147m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €12m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (7.4%– 0.5%) = €175m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €175m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= €86m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €233m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €4.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

XTRA:2HRA Discounted Cash Flow December 20th 2023

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at H&R GmbH KGaA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.387. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for H&R GmbH KGaA

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for 2HRA.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For H&R GmbH KGaA, we've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for H&R GmbH KGaA that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does 2HRA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

