H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Will Pay A Dividend Of €0.10

The board of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.10 per share on the 31st of May. The dividend yield is 2.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

H&R GmbH KGaA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, H&R GmbH KGaA's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 90.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

H&R GmbH KGaA's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

H&R GmbH KGaA has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.40 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.10. This works out to a decline of approximately 75% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 13% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about H&R GmbH KGaA's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for H&R GmbH KGaA that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

