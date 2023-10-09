H&R GmbH KGaA's (ETR:2HRA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for H&R GmbH KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = €37m ÷ (€932m - €297m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, H&R GmbH KGaA has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for H&R GmbH KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for H&R GmbH KGaA.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at H&R GmbH KGaA, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.7% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by H&R GmbH KGaA's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 26% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for H&R GmbH KGaA (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

