HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS
LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held virtually on August 5, 2022, each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 15, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation.
Based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:
Name of
Votes cast FOR
% of votes cast
Votes cast
% of votes cast
Nathalie Bourque
24,487,984
98.65
334,992
1.35
Martin Brassard
24,811,361
99.95
11,615
0.05
Didier Evrard
24,486,715
98.65
336,261
1.36
Gilles Labbé
24,279,899
97.81
543,077
2.19
Louis Morin
24,474,097
98.60
348,879
1.41
James J. Morris
24,604,049
99.12
218,927
0.88
Brian A. Robbins
24,585,090
99.04
237,886
0.96
Annie Thabet
24,615,788
99.17
207,188
0.84
Beverly Wyse
24,486,332
98.64
336,644
1.36
Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. The report on the voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com
PROFILE
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 58% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.
SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/05/c8086.html