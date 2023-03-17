HÉROUX-DEVTEK APPOINTS TED DI GIORGIO AS DIRECTOR

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ted Di Giorgio as Director of the Corporation and member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Di Giorgio recently retired as audit partner from Ernst & Young LLP after over three decades of service and is a recipient of the title of Fellow of l'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec. His expertise led him to act as engagement leader for the audit of many large Québec-based publicly traded companies in different business sectors including the aerospace industry. Mr. Di Giorgio graduated from Concordia University and, throughout his career, has also served on the boards of several not-for-profit organizations.

"We are privileged to welcome Mr. Di Giorgio to our Board of Directors. His prominent career, particularly as an audit partner specialized in the aerospace field, will bring us great insight. We look forward to working closely with Mr. Di Giorgio," said Mr. Gilles Labbé, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Héroux-Devtek.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 58% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

