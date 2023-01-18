H&T Group "very pleased" with how 2022 ended
London, UK --News Direct-- H&T Group PLC
H&T Group PLC (AIM:HAT) chief executive Chris Gillespie speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after publishing a trading update for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gillespie says he's "very pleased" with the way the year ended, highlighting strong growth in the company's pawnbroking pledge book as well as keen demand for loans.
