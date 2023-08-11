H&T Group's (LON:HAT) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.065

The board of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) has announced that the dividend on 6th of October will be increased to £0.065, which will be 30% higher than last year's payment of £0.05 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 3.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

H&T Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, H&T Group's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 94.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.119 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.4% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

We Could See H&T Group's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. H&T Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.6% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think H&T Group's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for H&T Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is H&T Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

