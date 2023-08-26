H&T Group's (LON:HAT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.065 on the 6th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 4.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

H&T Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, H&T Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 103.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.119, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.165. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

H&T Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that H&T Group has been growing its earnings per share at 6.6% a year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On H&T Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think H&T Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think H&T Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for H&T Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

