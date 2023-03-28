U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.25
    -8.28 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,475.47
    +43.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,679.70
    -89.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.67
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    +0.78 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.20
    +14.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0230 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0080
    -0.5470 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,896.22
    -300.16 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.86
    +346.18 (+142.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

H World Group Reports Strong 2022 Performance with 8.4% Revenue Growth

H World Group Limited
·3 min read

H World Group announced an 8.4% increase in 2022 revenue, reaching RMB13.9 billion, driven by China's economic recovery and demand for business travel. The Group's European business experienced a strong recovery, and expansion efforts focused on lower-tier markets in China. By the end of 2022, the Group's global network included 8,543 hotels, with 2,580 more under development. In 2023, H World Group plans to open 1,400 new hotels and anticipates revenue growth between 42% and 46%.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)(HKEX:1179) announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Group's revenue reached RMB13.9 billion, marking an 8.4% increase compared to the previous year.

H World Group Limited, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture
H World Group Limited, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

H World Group attributes its accelerated recovery in China to the country's reopening in mid-November 2022, which spurred economic growth and increased demand for business travel. The Group reported RMB3.7 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10.7% year-on-year increase.

He Jihong, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Despite Covid-19-related challenges in China, the Group achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of RMB 610 Million. This success is due to our international business's strong recovery and rigorous cost reduction efforts implemented across the Group at both the hotel and headquarters levels."

The Adjusted EBITDA before non-cash impairment and forex loss was RMB 1.74 billion.

H World Group's European business experienced robust recovery since Europe's reopening in mid-February. Deutsche Hospitality (DH) saw a 22.9% increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and a 96.2% increase in full-year blended revenue per available room (RevPAR) compared to 2021. The fourth-quarter blended RevPAR rebounded to 110% of 2019's performance, driven by Steigenberger hotels in Qatar and Egypt.

The Legacy-DH segment's revenue for 2022 reached RMB3.2 billion, a 108.5% year-on-year increase, with an Adjusted EBITDA of RMB134 million before impairment and unrealized losses.

Moving forward, DH will focus on growing its membership base through the H Rewards loyalty program, increasing the share of direct sales channels, and enhancing management efficiency while reducing operating costs through digitalization.

As of December 31, 2022, H World Group's global network included 8,543 operating hotels and 809,478 rooms, featuring DH's 132 hotels. The Group continued its expansion plan throughout the year, opening 1,244 new hotels. With 2,580 hotels under development, including 2,544 Legacy-Huazhu hotels and 36 Legacy-DH hotels, H World Group remains committed to its sustainable quality growth strategy.

The Group has been successful in cultivating the Chinese market and expanding into lower-tier cities, with 38% of hotels operating in third-tier cities and below, and 57% of hotels under development in these regions. H World Group's presence now spans 1,126 cities.

Additionally, the Group continued to focus on midscale and upper-midscale brands, operating 523 upper-midscale hotels and developing 287 more.

In 2023, H World Group plans to open 1,400 new hotels and anticipates revenue growth between 42% and 46%.

Jin Hui, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, said, "While we recognize the challenges 2022 presented, we remain optimistic about the hotel industry's future. We believe that the worst is behind us and that brighter days lie ahead. H World Group is excited to embark on a new journey as we continue to pursue our sustainable quality growth strategy."

About H World Group

H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. At the end of 2022, H World Group operated 8,543 hotels in 17 countries, covering 31 hotel and apartment brands from budget to luxury markets. It had 809,478 rooms in operation, providing consumers with a diverse range of accommodation experiences. H World's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2022, H World operates 13 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 87 percent under manachise and franchise models.

Media Contact

Organization: H World Group Limited
Contact Person: Olga Duan
Website: https://ir.hworld.com/
Email: ir@hworld.com
Contact Number: +85298656561
City: Singapore
Country: Singapore

SOURCE: H World Group Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746116/H-World-Group-Reports-Strong-2022-Performance-with-84-Revenue-Growth

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Lines has record future bookings, demand rebounds

    Carnival Corporation on Monday said its future bookings hit record volumes in the first quarter and reported demand rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Southwest Airlines Tries Another Fix For a Big Boarding Problem

    When you check into your flight, Southwest assigns you to the A, B, or C boarding groups and gives you a number 1-60. If, for example, you are traveling with a friend who has a much later boarding number, is it okay to save a middle seat for that person? Generally, that's okay because middle seats are less desirable, but technically it's not allowed.

  • United Airlines' World-Changing Venture May Be Here in 2 Years

    The daughter of Sofia Coppola recently went viral for a TikTok in which she made vodka pasta sauce and casually revealed that she was grounded for trying to use her dad's credit card to charter a helicopter to see a friend. After all, charting a helicopter to travel is something the obscenely wealthy (and generally just obscene) characters from "Succession" do. If all goes well, it looks like air taxis might start hitting the market by 2025, as Archer and United Airlines have announced plans to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago.

  • Never Do This on a Carnival or Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

    If you make this mistake, you could find yourself (and a lot of other passengers) in a very unpleasant situation.

  • Disney World Closes a Popular Way to Watch a Beloved Show

    The theme parks each list their anticipated remodels, and maintenance schedules to help guests enjoy their time by helping set expectations. When guests plan travel to Disney they can check to see if a special attraction is going to be functioning while they are there, and that helps set the day-to-day itinerary for a lot of Disney guests. Disney World is closing one of its elite attractions on March 30 until July 5, as the Magic Kingdom Park's Ferrytale Fireworks dessert cruise will be unavailable for guests as Disney refurbishes the ferryboat that the cruise takes place on.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Allegiant Travel Company, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Holdings and United Airlines

    Allegiant Travel Company, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Holdings and United Airlines are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Disney World Has a Bold Fix For Its Big Star Wars Problem

    The theme park giant made a huge Star Wars bet that hasn't paid off, but it may have a solution that fans will really like.

  • Analyst Lowers Boom On Hotel REITs: What's Going On?

    One of the most interesting things about the U.S. stock market is how quickly sentiment can change on individual stocks or a sector in general, depending on recent news or their most recent performance. Yesterday’s winners can be today’s losers in the blink of an eye or vice versa. That was the case this week when one analyst decided to downgrade three real estate investment trusts (REITs) from the hotel subsector. All three REITs performed well for a while in early 2023 as the hotel subsector c

  • Times Square Office Building Is New York’s Latest Migrant Shelter

    The city is now in talks with houses of worship to provide accommodation for hundreds of asylum seekers in sanctuaries and parish halls.

  • Florida's Latest Tourism Problem Is Twice the Width of the United States

    Between hurricane season, rising water levels, ongoing feuds between Disney and the local government, and crazed spring breakers, Florida already has enough to worry about. The last thing the state wants is a giant blob of seaweed headed directly for a coastal impact on its pristine sunny beaches -- but it's looking like that's what it's going to get. What is Sargassum Seaweed?

  • Wassies NFT Prices Surge as Crypto Twitter Lore-Themed Hotel Opens in Singapore

    A room at the Wassie-themed hotel goes for $129 a night as of Monday.

  • Carnival posts smaller loss on strong travel demand, higher ticket pricing

    (Reuters) -Cruise operator Carnival Corp on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and beat estimates for revenue, helped by strong demand for leisure travel, higher ticket prices and strong on-board spending. Cruise operators like Carnival, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings are reporting resilient demand from cooped-up consumers undeterred by elevated inflation as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease. "We are still experiencing a record wave season, which started early, gained strength and has extended later into the year," Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    Papa John’s International founder John Schnatter left the company’s board in May 2019. Also, a spokesman for Mr. Schnatter said: “In 2020, former FBI Director Louis Freeh conducted an exhaustive investigation that reveals the entire context of the 2018 conference call, fully exonerating Mr. Schnatter.”

  • 1 Hack to Help You Get the Best Price On a Royal Caribbean Cruise

    After sailing every class in the Royal Caribbean fleet, this experienced cruiser has a clear way you can get the most for your vacation dollar.

  • Cost of summer road trips: Don’t let inflation deflate your plans

    Here’s how to save on summer road trips despite rising inflation.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Tech Leads Stock Market Lower; Warren Buffett Books $300 Million Overnight Profit; BABA CEO Sextuplets

    Tech led the stock market lower in the first hour of Tuesday's session while blue chips and small caps showed mild strength. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $300 million on Occidental Petroleum overnight after a Cowen upgrade.

  • Short Seller Report On Harmony Biosciences: Here's Why The Stock Is Tanking

    Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) shares are trading lower after Scorpion Capital filed a Citizen's Petition with the FDA requesting the withdrawal of approval of Wakix (pitolisant). The FDA approved Wakix for excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy, and it has been commercially available in the U.S. since Q4 2019. The report added that "Harmony's drug Wakix (pitolisant) is a repeat of the Seldane (terfenadine) saga, another histamine antagonist

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'