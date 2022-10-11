U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,597.75
    -27.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,041.00
    -219.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,907.50
    -77.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.00
    -12.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.74
    -1.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -3.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.29
    +1.93 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1021
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6140
    -0.0770 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,079.20
    -337.68 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.05
    -11.08 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.45
    -53.86 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

H2 Green Steel partners with Midrex for technology and Kobe Steel for equity investment

·3 min read

H2 Green Steel is partnering with Midrex, a world leader in direct reduction ironmaking technology for the steel industry. Midrex's owner, Kobe Steel is further solidifying the partnership by investing in H2 Green Steel as part of its Series B financing round.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H2 Green Steel will build the world's first facility for direct reduced iron (DRI) running on 100 percent green hydrogen, based on Midrex's technology. The Midrex H2 Plant will have a yearly production of 2,1 million tonnes of hot DRI and hot briquetted iron (HBI) that will feed the production of initially 2,5 million tonnes of green steel in Boden in northern Sweden. This first-of-a-kind DRI plant will be provided by a consortium of Midrex and Paul Wurth, an SMS group company.

"We started working together almost two years ago and during this time, the team at Midrex has demonstrated a capability for rapid technical development, leading to a package that wraps the world's largest hydrogen electrical heater with the DRI process, to secure a completely green solution for iron reduction. This DRI plant will truly be first of its kind and a landmark for large scale green steel production," says Maria Persson Gulda, CTO of H2 Green Steel.

H2 Green Steel's purpose is to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. Its process will remove up to 95 percent of carbon emissions compared to traditional steelmaking with a blast furnace. The bulk of the emission reductions will happen with Midrex's technology when iron ore is reduced to sponge iron. The companies will also work together for optimization services in the DRI-process.

"This unique project is a 'lighthouse' to our industry and sets the standard for green steel. There is simply nothing like it - 100 percent hydrogen from day one to produce over 2 million tonnes of DRI with up to 95 percent reduction in CO2," says Stephen C. Montague, President and CEO of Midrex Technologies, Inc. "This is where Midrex wants to be - at the leading edge of technology."

Midrex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kobe Steel, and sealing the partnership further, Kobe Steel has made an investment in H2 Green Steel. In addition, Kobe Steel has begun discussions with H2 Green Steel for the possible purchase of green HBI in the future. H2 Green Steel may have some over-capacity of HBI in the transition for the company's production to reach full capacity.

"We are really excited to cooperate with H2 Green Steel as the strategic partners from both aspects of plant supply and equity investment, in order to jointly tackle the challenge toward the global carbon neutrality. We feel confident that H2 Green Steel project will set a good precedent in the world iron and steel industry moving forward to decarbonization," says Kazuto Morisaki, Executive Vice President of Kobe Steel, Ltd.

"As a major Japanese steel maker, Kobe Steel's investment in our venture clearly demonstrates the interest from incumbent steel companies in new ventures that will move the entire steel industry forward. It also adds further geographical diversification to our progressive group of investors who provide us solid support," says Henrik Henriksson, CEO of H2 Green Steel.

Contact:
Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations, phone: +46 76 842 81 04, email: press@h2greensteel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h2-green-steel/r/h2-green-steel-partners-with-midrex-for-technology-and-kobe-steel-for-equity-investment,c3646034

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20623/3646034/1637077.pdf

H2 Green Steel partners with Midrex for technology and Kobe Steel for equity investment_press release_FINAL

https://news.cision.com/h2-green-steel/i/midrex-direct-reduced-iron,c3099094

Midrex Direct Reduced Iron

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h2-green-steel-partners-with-midrex-for-technology-and-kobe-steel-for-equity-investment-301645571.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Slipped Today

    The company, which is effecting a rare reverse-stock split, is coping with a period of rising interest rates.

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Pfizer & Citigroup

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

  • Stocks could fall ‘another easy 20%’ and next drop will be ‘much more painful than the first’, Jamie Dimon says

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warns investors that stocks could slide much further as the Fed continues hiking interest rates.

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped, contributing to a wipeout of more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the Biden administration imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losse

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • Ford stock is now a ‘sell’ at UBS as an oversupply problem looms

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • The Sneaky Place Millionaires Keep Their Money

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMD's bad news adds to $725B market drop for big chipmakers

    Fears of a recession and a tech trade war with China are dealing big blows to semiconductor industry leaders in Silicon Valley.

  • 12 Best Stocks for Long-Term Growth

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Stocks for Long-Term Growth. Growth stocks are taking a beating in 2022 due to higher borrowing costs that are delaying expansion plans and negatively impacting […]

  • Bernanke Urges Attention to Crisis Risks Amid War, Dollar Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for his research on financial crises, urged policy makers to watch for any worsening of financial conditions around the world as pressures from war and currency fluctuations squeeze economies.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large S

  • 3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

    Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result. But investors need to make sure that the higher yields are well covered by the REIT’s quarterly funds from operations (FFO) so that the same or better dividend can cont

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $19.85, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session.