U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,675.75
    -35.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.50
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.97
    +0.56 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2670
    +0.6510 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,471.54
    +971.77 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.90
    +20.26 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

H2 Green Steel partners with Statkraft for 14 TWh of renewable electricity

Statkraft AS
·3 min read
Statkraft AS
Statkraft AS

Hammarforsen hydropower plant

Hammarforsen is one of Statkraft's hydropower plants in Northern Sweden that will provide electricity for H2 Green Steel. Photo: Statkraft
Hammarforsen is one of Statkraft's hydropower plants in Northern Sweden that will provide electricity for H2 Green Steel. Photo: Statkraft

(Oslo/Stockholm June 8 2022) In a 7-year contract for 2 TWh per year, Norwegian Statkraft will supply renewable electricity to H2 Green Steel’s operations in Boden, Sweden (price area SE1).

In this new power purchase agreement with Statkraft, H2 Green Steel secures a long-term yearly supply of renewable electricity produced in the period 2026-2032. The delivery includes Guarantees of Origin for renewable energy, sourced from Statkraft’s hydropower plants in Northern Sweden.

In the first phase H2 Green Steel will produce 2.5 million tonnes of green steel annually. In order to deliver green steel to European customers, a large amount of renewable electricity is needed. One key building block is now in place as H2 Green Steel teams up with Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer for supply of electricity.

“In Statkraft we have a partner and a big player that takes true responsibility to support ambitious Nordic sustainable industry initiatives. In supplying green electricity, they show a real commitment to making Sweden’s industry renewable within the coming decade. This is an important step in building our portfolio of renewable electricity, and we will continue to partner with front-runners in the industry that share our values and that can offer renewable electricity at competitive prices,” says Luisa Orre, Chief Procurement Officer, H2 Green Steel.

“As Sweden’s fourth largest generator of electricity, we are proud to contribute with a long-term power contract to a new industrial project in Northern Sweden. The agreement confirms Statkraft’s position as a key supplier of renewable energy to power-intensive industry in the Nordics,” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President, Markets and IT, Statkraft.

H2 Green Steel’s plant in Boden will be home to an ~800MW electrolyzer producing the green hydrogen needed to make green virgin iron for the steel production. The giga-scale electrolysis plant, one of the largest in the world, will be powered by renewable electricity.

“We also look forward to supporting the build-out of new renewable power in the region, and we are open to buying power from projects in all stages, sizes and forms, in baseload or pay-as-produced offtakes,” says Orre.

For further information
Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations
Phone: +46 76 842 81 04
E-mail: press@h2greensteel.com

Lars Magnus Günther, Media spokesperson, Statkraft AS
Phone: +47 91 24 16 36
E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

About H2 Green Steel
H2 Green Steel (H2GS AB) was founded in 2020 with the ambition to accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry, using green hydrogen. Steel, which is one of the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitters, is the company’s first business vertical. The founder and largest shareholder of H2 Green Steel is Vargas, which is also co-founder of Swedish battery maker Northvolt. H2 Green Steel is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with its first green steel plant under development in Boden, northern Sweden. www.h2greensteel.com

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries. www.statkraft.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q3 2022

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry’s listings because the parent’s primary focus is not solar. TAN has provided a total return of -2.5% over the last 12 months, just ahead of the Russell 1000’s total return of -2.8%.

  • Westinghouse, Bloom Energy in nuclear, hydrogen deal

    Westinghouse Electric and Bloom Energy announced Monday they would partner on the production of clean hydrogen based in the nuclear power market. The letter of intent between Cranberry Township-based Westinghouse and Bloom (NYSE: BE) calls for the two companies to work together on the development of a large-scale high-temperature integrated electrolysis system that would create large amounts of clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is being billed as the next, carbon-free fuel source and manufacturers, technology companies and energy companies are pushing hard on the technology and commercialization ahead of net-zero climate goals.

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagua, private ware

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • SEC’s Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Heavy Opposition

    The agency’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Draws Investor Suit Over Spam Account Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A Twitter Inc. shareholder wants a judge to force the social-media platform to hand over internal files about spam and fake accounts that have become a hot-button issue in billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the company. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop E

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Grizzly mysteriously lost a paw in Montana — then got gravely ill, wildlife officials say

    Officials aren’t sure how the young bear got injured.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no plans for now to build factories in Europe

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it has no concrete plans for factories in Europe - remarks that come amid efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture chips there. With many industries suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors, Taiwan and the EU held high level trade talks last week with chip cooperation at the top of the agenda. In February, the EU unveiled the European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

  • Oil prices advance on low oil inventories expectation

    Oil prices drifted higher on Wednesday, anticipating a report of low U.S. oil stocks, while expectations of solid demand in the upcoming driving season also lent support. Brent crude futures for August had risen 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.79 a barrel by 0413 GMT after closing on Tuesday at the highest since May 31. Analysts polled by Reuters expect data for last week to show another drawdown of U.S. crude inventories, although gasoline and distillates stocks could edge higher.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.