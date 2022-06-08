H2 Green Steel partners with Statkraft for 14 TWh of renewable electricity

Statkraft AS

Hammarforsen hydropower plant

Hammarforsen is one of Statkraft's hydropower plants in Northern Sweden that will provide electricity for H2 Green Steel. Photo: Statkraft

(Oslo/Stockholm June 8 2022) In a 7-year contract for 2 TWh per year, Norwegian Statkraft will supply renewable electricity to H2 Green Steel’s operations in Boden, Sweden (price area SE1).



In this new power purchase agreement with Statkraft, H2 Green Steel secures a long-term yearly supply of renewable electricity produced in the period 2026-2032. The delivery includes Guarantees of Origin for renewable energy, sourced from Statkraft’s hydropower plants in Northern Sweden.



In the first phase H2 Green Steel will produce 2.5 million tonnes of green steel annually. In order to deliver green steel to European customers, a large amount of renewable electricity is needed. One key building block is now in place as H2 Green Steel teams up with Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer for supply of electricity.



“In Statkraft we have a partner and a big player that takes true responsibility to support ambitious Nordic sustainable industry initiatives. In supplying green electricity, they show a real commitment to making Sweden’s industry renewable within the coming decade. This is an important step in building our portfolio of renewable electricity, and we will continue to partner with front-runners in the industry that share our values and that can offer renewable electricity at competitive prices,” says Luisa Orre, Chief Procurement Officer, H2 Green Steel.



“As Sweden’s fourth largest generator of electricity, we are proud to contribute with a long-term power contract to a new industrial project in Northern Sweden. The agreement confirms Statkraft’s position as a key supplier of renewable energy to power-intensive industry in the Nordics,” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President, Markets and IT, Statkraft.



H2 Green Steel’s plant in Boden will be home to an ~800MW electrolyzer producing the green hydrogen needed to make green virgin iron for the steel production. The giga-scale electrolysis plant, one of the largest in the world, will be powered by renewable electricity.



“We also look forward to supporting the build-out of new renewable power in the region, and we are open to buying power from projects in all stages, sizes and forms, in baseload or pay-as-produced offtakes,” says Orre.

For further information

Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations

Phone: +46 76 842 81 04

E-mail: press@h2greensteel.com

Lars Magnus Günther, Media spokesperson, Statkraft AS

Phone: +47 91 24 16 36

E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

About H2 Green Steel

H2 Green Steel (H2GS AB) was founded in 2020 with the ambition to accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry, using green hydrogen. Steel, which is one of the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitters, is the company’s first business vertical. The founder and largest shareholder of H2 Green Steel is Vargas, which is also co-founder of Swedish battery maker Northvolt. H2 Green Steel is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with its first green steel plant under development in Boden, northern Sweden. www.h2greensteel.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries. www.statkraft.com





