H2cryptO, the Next Evolution of Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Offering Real, Human Support 24/7

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / The world of cryptocurrency is a rapidly evolving one, with innovative breakthroughs in technology, smart contracts, and blockchain-powered businesses paving the way for new and exciting opportunities.

Yet, for investors and traders, one aspect of the market has been markedly behind the rest: client service. This quarter, industry pioneer H2cyptO is taking aim at transforming the way client service is managed and delivered on its exchange, offering live 24/7/365 assistance to all of its users.

The Achilles Heel of ‘Other' Crypto Exchanges

Current research estimates there are approximately only 300 million crypto users worldwide, out of almost 8 billion people, with some analysts expecting that number to soar to the 1 billion mark by the end of 2022.

Crypto's rise to fame has opened up the doors for a multitude of new business opportunities and exciting end products and services for consumers. Yet, despite the industry's blockbuster success, there is one area where crypto exchanges, in particular, have fallen flat: client service.

A single Google search about any given crypto exchange results in a literal flood of horror stories from consumers, traders, and investors. From Reddit, to Facebook and Twitter, individuals are taking to social media in a last-ditch effort to have their pleas for help heard.

Some have even gone so far as to form social collectives and groups to leverage their cumulative voices in the hopes of having their issues heard.

Missing funds, unprocessed transactions, suspended accounts, money stuck in limbo for months on end, failure to complete KYC despite submitting proper documentation, and more, are all common occurrences and just another day at the office for many exchanges. Exchanges that are all too happy and eager to take clients' money without any accountability whatsoever. Even the wild west had sheriffs, yet the crypto landscape largely remains one of self-accountability.

A Transformational Approach to Client Service

The number one complaint about any given cryptocurrency exchange is the utter lack or absence of client service. While standard in virtually any other industry or business, crypto exchanges have somehow managed to make client service an afterthought vs a priority.

The bleak reality for consumers is that the majority of crypto exchanges lack even the most basic elements of a solid client service department. The industry norm includes no phone number to speak with a real human, chat boxes that are nothing more than a glorified robot forcing users to submit tickets, and an email or ticket system that is equivalent to tossing complaints or questions into the abyss, never to be heard back from again.

On the rare instances where clients do receive a response, it is often ‘canned' or ‘boilerplate', offering nothing more than a half-baked response with links to a user guide or glossary.

World's First Cryptocurrency Exchange with Live 24/7 Support

Fed up with lackluster client support, H2cryptO launched its exchange with a mission dedicated to transforming the way client service is handled at crypto exchanges.

Setting the gold standard for how clients should be treated, this next-generation cryptocurrency exchange is set to make waves. Featuring the first of its kind 24/7/365 live client support, consumers can now get access to the help they need, right when they need it most.

Staffed by industry professionals and highly trained support representatives, its client support line is open day or night, weekdays or weekends, offering insightful advice and a helping hand with any issue or question raised.

With this move, H2cryptO offers unprecedented access to the type of support and guidance clients deserve, making cryptocurrency more accessible and approachable for everyone.

About H2cryptO

Founded in 2021, H2cryptO is an innovator in the cryptocurrency exchange market. Backed by Draper Goren Holm, VC fund, the exchange has already received marked success and critical acclaim in the industry.

As the first cryptocurrency exchange to offer and emphasize 24/7 live support, the platform is more accessible and user-friendly than the competition.

Lead by a C-Suite team with more than 70-years of combined experience, and powered by industry-leading AI, the exchange is poised for continued success in what is otherwise a highly competitive landscape.

Notable Features of The Exchange Include:

An exchange catering to novices, traders, and investors alike

Seamless and frictionless experience with intuitive features and navigation

Customizable modules tailored to fit the unique needs of each user

Easy management of crypto at home or on the go

Simple one-click buy/sell feature

Excellent transaction speeds, uptime, and trust & security

Those interested in learning more about H2cryptO or its exchange are encouraged to visit the official website for more information.

Website: https://h2crypto.io

Phone Number: +13078884426

Email: contact@h2crypto.io

