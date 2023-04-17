H2G Green Limited (Catalist:5AI) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of H2G Green Limited's (Catalist:5AI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

H2G Green Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Sau Wan Leow bought a total of 3.21m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.025. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of H2G Green

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. H2G Green insiders own about S$6.8m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About H2G Green Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think H2G Green insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing H2G Green. At Simply Wall St, we've found that H2G Green has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

