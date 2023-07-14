H2G Green Limited's (Catalist:5AI) Price In Tune With Revenues

H2G Green Limited's (Catalist:5AI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Trade Distributors industry in Singapore have P/S ratios below 0.4x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

View our latest analysis for H2G Green

What Does H2G Green's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, H2G Green has been doing very well. The P/S ratio is probably high because investors think this strong revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on H2G Green's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is H2G Green's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as H2G Green's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 90%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 77% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to shrink 0.4% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a bright spot for the moment.

With this in mind, it's clear to us why H2G Green's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the industry. Nonetheless, with most other businesses facing an uphill battle, staying on its current revenue path is no certainty.

The Bottom Line On H2G Green's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As detailed previously, the strength of H2G Green's recent revenue trends over the medium-term relative to a declining industry is part of the reason why it trades at a higher P/S than its industry counterparts. It could be said that investors feel this revenue growth will continue into the future, justifying a higher P/S ratio. Our only concern is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. Although, if the company's relative performance doesn't change it will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - H2G Green has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of H2G Green's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here