U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    +20.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,195.00
    +116.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,094.75
    +90.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.30
    +9.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.90
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    -1.14 (-5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9260
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,602.47
    +245.35 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.83
    +2.86 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.53
    -20.69 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

H2X in agreement with Trelleborg Municipality to supply hydrogen buses and waste truck

·4 min read

  • H2X to supply the first of its hydrogen buses into Sweden to the Trelleborg Municipality through Trelleborg Energi.

  • The new hydrogen fuel cell bus and waste truck is the next step for Trelleborg municipality and Trelleborg Energi on the journey to reduce the municipality's carbon footprint.

  • The hydrogen bus and waste truck will be the first of 10 to join fleet in the Trelleborg Municipality's first steps to reach zero emission by 2045.

  • This MOU is in line with Trelleborg Energi's aim to introduce hydrogen solutions in Trelleborg, as part of the company's development of local, sustainable energy solutions.

SYDNEY, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --H2X & Trelleborg Municipality, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop the City's first ever hydrogen high floor buses and a waste truck in collaboration with local energy company Trelleborg Energi, marking another major step towards making the municipal fleet zero-emission and cleaning up the city & outer regions air.

H2X in agreement with Trelleborg Municipality to supply hydrogen buses and waste truck
H2X in agreement with Trelleborg Municipality to supply hydrogen buses and waste truck

The new environmentally friendly bus will be the first of the proposed high floor buses and the first from H2X Global in Europe. The new buses will have both hydrogen fuel cells and super capacitors for the use as a school bus across the city and outer regions.

The non-binding MOU between H2X and the Trelleborg Municipality creates additional jobs in Sweden as the production of commercial vehicles for Trelleborg will come from H2X's European HQ based in Sweden where the full production and Service is located increasing further volume to the recent awarded MoU with the City of Gothenburg.

Head of Northern Europe - Peter Westh said:

"H2X is paving the way for commercial vehicles across the Nordics and are especially pleased to have signed the MOU with Trelleborg Municipality in the form of a Joint Initiative for Hydrogen Buses for the school program. This on the back of our recent agreement with Gothenburg. This is a further step to connect our Zero emission powered vehicles along the European Hydrogen corridor."

Magnus Sahlin CEO for Trelleborg Energi said:

"This memorandum marks another leap forward in the zero carbon ambitions for the municipality. We want to show that sustainable energy and mobility solutions are not about the future, but about making changes today. The first hydrogen bus and waste truck prove how we take concrete steps towards zero emission transports in the region. With the first fueling station up and running in Trelleborg in January 2023, these initiatives are an amazing start in transforming the vehicle sector in this region."

Stina Salomonsson, head of Education Administration, Trelleborg Municipality said:

"For us locally, it is natural to take part in the transformation of the Swedish vehicle sector in order to reach the national goal of zero emission to 2045. Our new hydrogen vehicles are a part of this venture."

CEO & Founder of H2X Global Brendan Norman said:

"We are pleased that Trelleborg and Gothenburg have entered partnership with H2X where we both work together in delivering not only the vehicles tailored for their needs but the total solution for their vehicle management. He added: "Sweden has one of the most progressive Hydrogen strategies, projects and activities in Europe, but we need to continue to act now to tackle climate change to improve our cities air quality. Introducing hydrogen buses and commercial vehicles to authorities' fleet, by using the right technology for the varying operational requirements will help us all breathe cleaner air."

About H2X

H2X is an Australian based, global automotive and power unit company focused on absolute sustainability. The company is focused on harnessing the most efficient and effective technologies, with the onus on capturing free and renewable energy sources. A specialisation in hydrogen is the basis of H2X's growth, however with a strong platform as a maker of electrically powered professional hydrogen vehicles, the company has a versatile approach to finding the right vehicle for the right task. www.h2xglobal.com. H2X Global has operations in Australia, Malaysia, India, and Europe.

About Trelleborgs Energi

Trelleborgs Energi is a modern energy company with the future in mind. All our work evolves around sustainable and innovative solutions, connected to the local community. We aim to turn our customers into climate heroes, make our owners proud, and establish Trelleborg as the most climate smart city in Sweden. Read more on www.trelleborgsenergi.se

Trelleborg Municipality

Sweden's southern-most municipality strives to deliver a high life quality and a long-term sustainable development to its citizens.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800585/H2X_BUS_FRONT_SWEDEN.jpg

Media contact: bill.moss@h2xglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/h2x-in-agreement-with-trelleborg-municipality-to-supply-hydrogen-buses-and-waste-truck-301529114.html

SOURCE H2X Global Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Treasuries Dip, Futures Rise; Asia Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European futures climbed and Asian stocks traded mixed Thursday with investors seeking clues on Chinese policy support and pondering a burgeoning debate around whether inflation is peaking. Treasuries pared a rally.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Mo

  • Step Aside Cybertruck and Roadster Tesla Has a Futuristic New Car

    Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, has promised a futuristic car as Tesla's future vehicle. On April 7, he promised that this vehicle, which will be neither the Model 3 sedan nor the Model Y SUV as he had hinted in 2019, will be a new model. "There's going to be a dedicated Robotaxi that's going to look quite futuristic," the tech tycoon said during the grand opening of the $1.1 billion Tesla factory in Texas.

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well

  • Buy These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks at Discounted Prices, Say Analysts

    We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Tesla's Biggest Problem Is Not Going Away

    The premium electric vehicle maker is overwhelmed with demand for its cars, but it's uncertain whether the group can meet demand.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Netflix Stock’s Tumble Is a Warning to Tesla

    Predictions about more competition for Tesla are a little like Elon Musk’s predictions for fully autonomous cars. Shares of Netflix are in a deep, deep hole. The company’s market capitalization is now less than $100 billion, down from a peak of more than $300 billion.

  • Plug Power Inks Deal With Walmart; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Tesla or Ford

    Supply chain issues are hurting the performance of all the major automakers. If you want to look past those headwinds and bet on the long-term potential of the EV market, which is a better stock to buy to do so -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ford (NYSE: F)? Compared to the prior-year quarter, Tesla's deliveries grew 68%.

  • Mom is horrified to discover why her filtered water has such a sweet aftertaste: ‘I’m a bad mom’

    Despite washing her bottle thoroughly, and using a Brita filter, her water was mysteriously sweet and delicious — then she discovered the shocking reason why.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Stake in Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is considering buying a stake in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit as the oil-rich kingdom pivots to greener forms of energy production, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosc

  • ‘It’s going to be between Sherman and Singapore’: How this North Texas community snagged the development project of a lifetime

    A community of 50,000 competing against an entire country for a potentially $30 billion project from Texas Instruments – well, that wasn’t something the folks in Sherman expected. But that didn't mean it wasn’t something the North Texas city was ill-equipped for either. Here's the story behind the Dallas Business Journal's Deal of the Year.

  • Soaring Natural Gas Puts U.S. Utilities’ Clean-Energy Projects at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. utilities will shed insights on whether soaring natural gas prices will crimp investments needed to revamp electric grids and pursue clean energy projects when they report earnings starting this week.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Florida man traps over 100 invasive tegu lizards; FWC needs your help catching more

    FWC urges the public to report tegu lizard sightings as the invasive species spreads far and fast in St. Lucie County.