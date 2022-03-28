U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

H2XGlobal Forges Alliance with Swedish City Gothenburg

·5 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's leading hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturer H2X Global Ltd today announces they has signed an agreement with one of Sweden's major municipal waste companies to provide hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks and light vehicles.

H2X Hydrogen Fuel Cell waste disposal truck and commercial vehicle
H2X Hydrogen Fuel Cell waste disposal truck and commercial vehicle

Renova, which is owned by 10 municipalities across the Gothenburg Region in western Sweden, and H2X Global have signed a memorandum of understanding for H2X Global to provide Renova with five commercial vehicles from the H2X range: One 18 tonne back loader truck, one 28 tonne demountable truck and three 3.5 tonne tail lift vehicles.

The agreement opens the way to grow H2X Global operations in Scandinavia for the development and production of vehicles to the transport industry using Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric propulsion.

Sweden, renowned for its innovative strategies in industry and technology, has stated their ambition to become the world's first fossil - free welfare state. To get there, emissions from the transport sector must be reduced and therefore Hydrogen will play a crucial role.

The goal is for Sweden to reach net zero before 2045 and by 2030, emissions will be reduced by 70 percent compared with 2010.

The City of Gothenburg has formulated its goals even more specifically. The city's own vehicle fleet will be fossil-free as early as 2023, and by 2030 the carbon emissions will be reduced by 90 percent in the city's entire transport system. Within Gothenburg Green City Zone the city is aiming at achieving emission-free transport by 2030 – that is, transports solely driven by electricity or hydrogen.

Peter Westh, H2Xglobal's Head of northern Europe, said:

"We are proud to be chosen as Renova and the City of Gothenburg partner to develop the foundations to reduce further their carbon footprint with H2X Global would expand the vehicle options available to the city".

Gothenburg is the home to one of Europe's leading technology universities, Chalmers University of Technology, and the site of ongoing research into renewable alternatives. This together with the leading Hydrogen suppliers in Sweden and Northern Europe H2X Global Ltd are pleased to also announce we will be setting up our European HQ in the in the region of Gothenburg where leading Automotive companies are located, and various innovation activities related to Hydrogen are in place and ongoing.

"We believe that H2X is the partner of choice as not only do we provide a total zero emissions solution for our clients commercial fleet, but we stay with our clients supporting them along the entire journey, including aftersales market," Peter Westh said.

"In addition, the H2X model matches the highly innovative and forward-thinking Scandinavian approach. Our unique hybrid model of vehicle development using supercapacitors instead of batteries which necessary is a key component."

"This is an important step in our need to reduce our environmental impact. Together with the City of Gothenburg we are reviewing how we can deliver a more sustainable transport solution. We believe the partnership with H2X Global will be a further step in our vehicle development for a cleaner future for the city of Gothenburg," says CEO Renova Anders Åström.

Patrik Andersson, CEO of Business Region Göteborg, said:

"The phasing out of fossil fuels is facilitated by switching to hydrogen fuel cell technology in certain applications. I warmly welcome H2X as a partner to the City of Gothenburg in this development. Their establishment here complements our already strong industrial cluster in sustainable mobility in an exciting way."

Chris Reitz, co-founder and Chief design Officer at H2X Global, said:

"That the growing interest in Hydrogen fuel cell technology in Europe has accelerated as the need to find alternatives to natural gas and oil increase with tensions in Europe's north. We know that all of Europe is watching how Sweden and its neighbours adopt renewables and we are very grateful to be included in the planning at this early stage. Our unique competence combining both a scalable hydrogen powertrain solution with internal Automotive knowledge enables us to tailor hydrogen powered vehicles to the needs and specifications of our customers".

About H2X Global

H2X is an automotive and power unit company focused on absolute sustainability. The company is focused on harnessing the most efficient and effective technologies, with the onus on capturing free and renewable energy sources. A specialisation in hydrogen is the basis of H2X's growth, however with a strong platform as a maker of electrically powered vehicles, the company has a versatile approach to finding the right vehicle for the right task. www.h2xglobal.com. H2X Global has operations in Australia, Malaysia, India, and throughout Europe.

About Renova

The Renova Group is owned by ten municipalities in western Sweden. Our mission is to work with our owner municipalities in taking responsibility for waste and recycling over the long term. We aim to deliver community benefit through business activities and to actively contribute to sustainable development within our owners' region.

The Group consists of the parent company Renova AB and subsidiary Renova Miljö AB. The parent company is the owner-municipalities' own waste expert and carries out tasks directly allocated by them. The subsidiary Renova Miljö AB operates on a competitive market and offers complete solutions in waste and recycling to businesses, municipalities and other public enterprises in our owners' region.

Our goal is to always be able to offer the market's best range of services within our industry, with environment, quality and customer service remaining paramount.

The city of Gothenburg
Gothenburg is the innovation powerhouse of Sweden, and the country's second largest city. Situated at the west coast it harbours Scandinavia's largest port. Business Region Gothenburg is the municipality's non-profit company working to strengthen and develop trade and industry in the Gothenburg region, offering competence and contacts within a wide variety of areas and industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774115/H2X_Global_Limited.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/h2xglobal-forges-alliance-with-swedish-city-gothenburg-301510992.html

SOURCE H2X Global Limited

