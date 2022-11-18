U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

H3C Digital Tour 2022 in Indonesia comes to a successful conclusion

·2 min read

Driving a new journey of digital transformation of the local market

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The H3C Digital Tour 2022 recently came to Yogyakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia. Themed "Together, For A Digital Future", the event brought together many local ICT industry leaders, government officials and enterprise customers, and ecosystem partners. By roundtable discussion and case sharing, the participants shared how to sustainably empower local digital economic development, with the goal of leading Indonesia into a new journey of digital transformation.

H3C Digital Tour 2022 in Indonesia comes to a successful conclusion in Yogyakarta and Surabaya (PRNewsfoto/H3C)
H3C Digital Tour 2022 in Indonesia comes to a successful conclusion in Yogyakarta and Surabaya (PRNewsfoto/H3C)

According to a report from Indonesian news agency Antara, the country's digital economy is expected to grow from IDR 632 trillion (approx. US$44.5 billion) in 2020 to IDR4531 trillion (approx. US$320 billion) by 2030. Besides, the Indonesian government will focus on infrastructure investment in the ICT sector over the next five years, with a planned total investment reaching 2.5 percent of GDP, reported by People's Daily from China. Over the years, H3C has been deeply engaged in the Indonesian market and has been supported to build the IT environment of "digital native".

Given where Indonesia currently sits in terms of its development roadmap and where that roadmap fits in with the global digital economy, H3C launched four scenario-based solutions based on local market expectations, including Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Efficient Healthcare, and Reliable Public Service for government and enterprise customers. The company also rolled out the proprietary comprehensive operation management and maintenance platform H3C Cloudnet, the hyper-converged product designed for enterprise and industry data centers UIS 7.0, the tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router, the 8K ultra-high-definition H3C Cloud Screen, alongside a full lineup of routers and other innovative solutions and products.

The "Win-Win-Win" and "Partner First" strategy is a key to H3C's efficient service system and sustainable development globally. H3C's full-stack products and solutions into the local market are bolstered by efficient service guarantees with technical support from more than 2,000 ICT experts and 24x7 service.

Marco Ma, general manager of H3C Indonesia, mentioned, "We continue to participate in the digital transformation of the local government, banks and schools as we seize digital development opportunities across all industries, and achieve mutual benefits in the process of empowering local partners and users. We have a cutting-edge partner support plan and incentive mechanism, which can empower partners in an all-round way. By integrating the capabilities of all partners, we create shared value and work together to build a digital ecosystem."

Opening speech by H3C Indonesia general manager Marco Ma (PRNewsfoto/H3C)
Opening speech by H3C Indonesia general manager Marco Ma (PRNewsfoto/H3C)

Currently, H3C has successfully certified over 1,000 overseas partners, established partnership with over 200 overseas service providers, and delivers services in 135 countries.

Looking ahead, H3C, as one of the most trusted partners, will continuously adhere to the corporate vision of "Shaping the Digital Future for a Better Life", effectively meet the expectations of local people who seek to lead a smarter life, and drive Indonesia's digital development to a new level.

H3C

