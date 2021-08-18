U.S. markets open in 9 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,274.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,014.50
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.10
    +8.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.77
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,151.68
    -1,307.55 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.18
    -53.18 (-4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.17
    +194.70 (+0.71%)
     

H3C Joins Hands with Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic: Reshaping Digital Architecture to Embrace Smart Healthcare

·5 min read

SAPPORO, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the countries with the longest life expectancy in the world, the health of Japanese comes not only from good living habits, but also from high-quality medical services. Founded in 2008, Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic (the "Hospital") is well- known and has a long reputation, and the number of heart surgery treatments has been among the top in Japan for years. As digitalization continues to penetrate into all industries and people's lives, the Japanese people began to have higher expectations for the quality, efficiency and experience of medical services, which promotes the Hospital to accelerate self-transformation and reconstruction in a digital way.

Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic
Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic

In order to provide patients with better consultation and treatment, and promote the innovation and application of smart healthcare, the Hospital has deeply cooperated with H3C, to upgrade the original network architecture with UIS (HCI System) and Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) solution, bringing it a higher-quality and more stable network experience. Meanwhile, it has changed the previous leasing model of digital system, making its digital architecture become safer and more stable and controllable. All of these measures have built a solid base for the innovation and upgrading of the Hospital's business such as electronic medical records and medical imaging, and also making it a digital transformation model among Japanese hospitals.

UIS (HCI System) + SDN create a transformation model of Japanese smart hospitals

The digital transformation of Japan's healthcare industry has been relatively conservative, and there is a significant room for improvement in the exploration and innovation of "Cloudification". In the past, the Hospital had a series of problems in its informatization construction such as failed data sharing and insufficient security guarantee. In order to build a powerful and efficient digital platform for the Hospital, H3C adopted the AD-Campus solution in the overall network design and built a two-layer network of "access layer + core layer" to realize intelligent network management and experience, including automatic online deployment, dynamic and strategized network access. Meanwhile, flexible virtual network sharing can assist the Hospital in customizing its private networks as needed, which improves its business innovation delivery speed.

In addition to innovation, H3C realizes the redundancy of key network equipment through the application of Intelligent Residual Framework (IRF) and dual-link design, ensuring the stability and reliability of the network during operation. H3C also deploys firewalls and other security products in the network to protect the Hospital's digital assets and address the worries of medical innovation.

Intelligent connectivity has created a platform for the sharing and co-governance of medical business data. H3C's UIS (HCI System) provides the Hospital with a more powerful and flexible digital infrastructure for data insight and processing. The system has rich functions such as fast deployment, unified management, flexible expansion and rapid cloud access, assisting the Hospital in building a lightweight private cloud internally, carrying core medical services such as LIS and PASC, and simplifying the maintenance and management of its data centers. Meanwhile, the transfer of data from third-party digital platforms to the Hospital can also enable its business system to access the data faster, and improve its own control over the data.

In terms of wireless network deployment, H3C has created a full-featured WLAN network which can meet the requirements of Hospital's wireless Internet service and medical mobile office needs, realizing a dynamic mobile medical network. Furthermore, the network can support the future application and expansion of the Internet of Things, creating a preparatory system for personnel positioning and equipment application in medical services.

Innovation + practice create a trusted transformation partner in overseas markets

Relying on its leading comprehensive digital technologies and solutions, and the profound digital transformation experience accumulated in China, H3C is constantly pursuing the goal of enabling various industries to achieve digital transformation. During the digital transformation of the Hospital, the global spread of COVID-19 brought unexpected challenges to the planning and implementation of the entire project. Facing changes in the external environment and repeated adjustments to project requirements, H3C committed its professional technical experts and support team to the construction of the Hospital. During the implementation, the team worked around the clock, responded to changes on demand and actively communicated with participants in different regions and countries. With strong digital strength, perfect project control and high-quality services, H3C has created a model of innovation in smart hospitals overseas.

At present, after the deployment of the new digital platform, the Hospital has upgraded its existing network equipment from 100 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps on desktops and 10 Gbps on the Internet through the construction of the SDN network. This has solved the previous problems of slow network speed and lag, allowed higher-quality network services and provided integrated operation and maintenance management for UIS (HCI System). Meanwhile, the Hospital has built its own digital platform through the UIS (HCI System) and now effectively carries the operation of its own business. With the combination of AD-Campus and UIS (HCI System), the new digital platform of the Hospital can meet the needs of future business innovation and facilitate the Hospital to explore the smart healthcare.

H3C is committed to bringing its cutting-edge experience in medical digital transformation to overseas markets, which can facilitate more medical institutions at home and abroad to find their own way to digital transformation, thereby giving full play to smart healthcare and enabling more people in more countries to enjoy high-quality medical services.

SOURCE H3C

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei will return to smartphone 'throne' despite crippling sanctions, chairman says

    Huawei Technologies' chairman said while U.S. sanctions have choked its smartphone business, it will not give up and plans to eventually return to the industry's "throne". In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Huawei of being a threat to national security, put it on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. "Huawei will continue to exist in the field of mobile phones and with continuous advances in chip production, the smartphone throne will eventually return," he said.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Cardano surges to become fourth largest crypto asset

    Cardano became the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency over the weekend after revealing details about its much-anticipated Alonzo Purple upgrade.

  • BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies

    The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The issue does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier, BlackBerry said, adding that, at this time, no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back through to $47,500 Would Bring $49,000 into Play

    It’s a bullish morning for the majors. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing $49,000 levels…

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing of Staff as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting the rapid spread of Covid-19’s delta variant, will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get teste

  • AppLovin Needs to Build a Base, So Don't Fall in Love With It Yet

    The charts of the provider of a monetization platform for app developers are not sending bullish signals at present.

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Microsoft to tackle software piracy through Ethereum blockchain

    Internet giant Microsoft is looking at Ethereum’s blockchain technology as a way of combatting software piracy.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Apple iPhones could be forced to change plug by rumoured new European law

    The executive is drafting a law that would establish a common charger for all smartphones

  • Avaya and Microsoft Announce Integration of Microsoft Azure Communication Services with Avaya OneCloud™ CPaaS

    RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., August 17, 2021--Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a strategic relationship with Microsoft to create a powerful set of joint cloud communications solutions to define the future of customer and employee experience.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Apple appeals against security research firm while touting researchers

    Apple Inc on Tuesday appealed a copyright case it lost against security startup Corellium, which helps researchers examine programs like Apple's planned new method for detecting child sex abuse images. A federal judge last year rejected Apple's copyright claims against Corellium, which makes a simulated iPhone that researchers use to examine how the tightly restricted devices function. Security experts are among Corellium's core customers, and the flaws they uncovered have been reported to Apple for cash bounties and used elsewhere, including by the FBI in cracking the phone of a mass shooter who killed several people in San Bernardino, California.

  • White Hats Just Defused a Potential $350M Heist on SushiSwap

    “Chad af,” one Twitter user commented on the rescue action.

  • They’re 14 and 9 years old—and making $32,000 a month thanks to Ethereum

    Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his sister Aanya, 9, have seen their college fund swell this year after they began mining in March with an old gaming computer.

  • Google just announced the Pixel 5a, coming August 26th for $449

    Google officially announced the Pixel 5a on Tuesday, just as recent leaks suggested it would. Much like the Pixel 4a, the latest Google phone is less powerful than most modern flagship Android devices. In fact, many of the specifications are identical to those of the 4a. Much like last year’s budget model, the Pixel 5a … The post Google just announced the Pixel 5a, coming August 26th for $449 appeared first on BGR.