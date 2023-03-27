U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

H3C Ushers in a New Era of Digital Transformation by Expanding its Cloud and AI Business Globally

PR Newswire
·5 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit has recently concluded in Bali, Indonesia. At its annual flagship event, ICT industry experts, business leaders, customers and eco-partners from different countries gathered together to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the digital world, and share insights on the future of global digital transformation.

Consolidating the Leading Position in Digital Transformation by Further Expanding its Cloud and AI Business

At the summit, James Chen, Senior Vice President of H3C and Executive President of Cloud and AI Business Group, elaborated on the core capabilities that H3C's cloud and AI business can deliver to customers as part of its global expansion and how the core capabilities assist customers with their digital transformation process. With a customer-first mindset, H3C has remained at the forefront in technology innovations. Most notably, the cloud and AI business becomes a reliable choice for digital transformation for customers across a wide range of sectors.

James Chen, Senior Vice President of H3C and Executive President of Cloud and AI Business Group, delivered a keynote speech entitled &quot;Driving Digital Transformation with Cloud and AI&quot; at H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit
James Chen, Senior Vice President of H3C and Executive President of Cloud and AI Business Group, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Driving Digital Transformation with Cloud and AI" at H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit

H3C's cloud and AI business has been widely recognized in the marketplace. According to Gartner Worldwide Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems, 2022Q3, H3C ranked No.1 in the Chinese hyper-converged integrated system (HCIS) market, and No.2 globally. H3C CAS (Cloud Automation System) has broken the world record three times in the SPECvirt performance test. In addition, the data from IDC's PRC Virtual Client Computing Software Tracker 2022H1 Delivery also indicated that H3C retained its leading position in the Chinese mainstream VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) market with a 23.2-percent year-on-year increase in sales. With the forward-looking product and technology layout and great performances in many domains, H3C has gradually built a strong presence in the cloud computing market, leveraging its comprehensive digital capabilities to furnish one-stop scenario-based solutions and end-to-end technical services to global customers and partners for accelerating their digital transformation process.

Migration to Cloud, Leveraging Data and Empowering Intelligence, Driving All Industries Digital Transformation with One-stop All-scenario Solutions

At the summit, H3C also shared successful stories on how H3C's cloud and AI portfolios help drive global digital transformation, such as Malaysia Business Licensing Electronic Support System (BLESS) and Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic in Japan, etc. H3C has applied an insightful set of thinking and methods to the cases in different scenarios.

Cloud migration, leveraging data and empowering intelligence become a common consensus for digital transformation across all industries. Facing new opportunities and challenges of digitalization in the new era, H3C has been promoting innovation in technology and practice throughout the industry chain from infrastructure, digital platform to the intelligent application ecosystem, based on its extensive practical experience. Guided by "migration to cloud, leveraging data and empowering intelligence", H3C has also helped global customers in digitalization by virtue of its proven technical capabilities and leading solutions.

Migration to Cloud:

In the cloud and AI-native era, cloud becomes a key driver for industry digital transformation for enterprises. Driven by industrial digital transformation, enterprises' demand for distributed cloud has also increased. Through the integration of cloud, data and intelligence, H3C has been well-positioned to meet the diversified needs of customers in various sectors in migrating to the cloud by further strengthening its cloud-edge collaboration and cloud-native capabilities. With the roll-out of all cloud portfolios, including the hyper-converged architecture H3C UIS 8.0, the next-generation digital workspace solution H3C Workspace 2.0 and the virtualization platform H3C CAS 7.0, H3C has continuously laid the groundwork for all industries' migration to the cloud, thus enabling global customers with easy access to the cloud, safe use of cloud and intelligent management on the cloud.

Leveraging Data:

Given the exponential growth of global data scale, H3C has engaged in an initiative to transition from "cloud-first" to "data-first", upgrading its digital platform to Oasis Platform 2.0 in a move to unleash the value of data and drive business innovation. Oasis Platform has become a one-stop, all-scenario digital platform that integrates the big data platform DataEngine, a data operation platform as well as a convergence and integration platform. With data as the core, the platform is committed to helping customers address the issues of "leveraging data", to realizing the true value of data and facilitating iterative innovation in and agile delivery of enterprise's intelligence business.

Empowering Intelligence:

As an industry leader in innovation, H3C, by combining its comprehensive cloud infrastructure and Oasis Platform's powerful data processing capability with the needs of industry application scenarios, has strengthened its competence in the delivery of scenario-based AI solutions. Working in concert with leading eco-partners to develop intelligent digital applications, H3C also provides its customers with a new business model, innovation opportunities and competitive advantages in the midst of fierce competition.

Enabling with Open Collaborative Models in Cloud and AI Business, Driving Local Digital Transformation Together with Partners

With an international outlook and a localization roadmap, H3C has continued its commitment to empowering global customers as they undertake their digital transformation journey by migrating to the cloud, leveraging data and empowering intelligence. H3C has been providing global partners with opportunities for collaboration involving virtualization, hyper-convergence, virtual desktop and cloud management platforms in tandem with multiple collaborative business models, including Reselling, ISV Integration and OEM backed by a team of over 3,000 technical service staff and 5,000 service partners worldwide.

At the same time, H3C looks forward to expanding in the cloud and AI market together with global partners, empowering and helping them win key projects. By combining its technical strength with local partners' service capabilities, H3C is on track to better serve local customers and facilitate global digital transformation.

Think globally, act locally. Under the guidance of Cloud & AI Native strategy, relying on its full-stack capabilities in integrating cloud, data and intelligence, H3C will focus on three key strategies of localized talents, technology and ecosystem, and build an open, win-win and blooming international ecosystem, with the ultimate goal of providing global customers with first-class products and services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/h3c-ushers-in-a-new-era-of-digital-transformation-by-expanding-its-cloud-and-ai-business-globally-301781743.html

SOURCE H3C

SOURCE H3C

