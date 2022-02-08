U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,029.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,519.00
    -40.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.80
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.80
    -1.52 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9520
    +0.0360 (+1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    23.01
    -0.21 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.3700 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,604.09
    +787.96 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.79
    +12.03 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.24
    +6.77 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

H4XLabs Connects the Dots for the Blue Economy in the Pacific Northwest

·2 min read

Feb. 24 event to explore the state of Blue Tech

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's successful Deep Tech Connect Summit, BMNT Inc.'s enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs, is launching a new initiative to explore the blue tech ecosystem and how to get funding for advanced and emerging technologies that can be harnessed to protect the oceans.

This effort consists of several hyper-focused events in Seattle, Boston, San Diego, and other U.S. hubs to connect startups, investors, government actors and commercial leaders.

The first of these, The Pacific NorthWest Blue Tech Innovation Day, is Feb. 24, 10 am-3 pm PT in Seattle. This free event will lay the groundwork for a more robust model to grow blue tech in the region. The blue economy includes, but is not limited to marine fisheries, data collection, ports, aquaculture, marine renewables, coastal protection, transport, and energy.

The day will start at 10 am PT with the following virtual panel discussions:

  • State of the Blue Economy, featuring speakers from industry, including Johannes Schoenberg of NUWC Keyport and NavalX Northwest

  • Access to Capital for the Blue Economy, will provide guidance on how to attract funding via investment, government programs, and more. Phoebe Wang of Shell Ventures and Josh Carter of Washington Maritime Blue & 1859 Ventures will speak.

From 1-3 pm PT, select startups can participate in in-person speed networking with vetted investors from the blue tech ecosystem. This will showcase the innovation in the space to potential investors. Interested startups can apply here.

"We live in a crucial time for the health of Earth's most valuable resource. Our action, or inaction, now will dictate the future of our oceans. This effort is an opportunity to gather some of the most innovative and experimental minds in the field to solve hard problems in the 'blue ecosystem,' while fostering lasting relationships and collaborative partnerships," said Ellen Chang, Director of H4X Labs.

The Pacific NorthWest Blue Tech Innovation Day is a partnership among BMNT; H4XLabs; Impact Washington; the Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge; and NavalX.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation.

About H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling.

CONTACT:
Terri S. Vanech
203-918-1270
329320@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/h4xlabs-connects-the-dots-for-the-blue-economy-in-the-pacific-northwest-301477362.html

SOURCE BMNT

Recommended Stories

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Why First Solar Stock Sank 10.1% Last Month and Continues to Fall

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) sank 10.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock market suffered steep sell-offs last month, and investors took a more cautious approach to valuing renewable energy companies. Considering that the Nasdaq Composite index fell 9% and many growth-dependent stocks saw much bigger pullbacks, First Solar's sell-off wasn't as bad as it could have been.

  • Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s Richest Person

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who turned a small commodities trading business into a conglomerate spanning ports, mines and green energy, is now Asia’s richest person.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swi

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean-Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • BP makes £3bn profit in three months as millions face nightmare gas and electricity bills

    BP’s annual profits surged to $12.8bn (£9.5bn), the highest profit in eight years, as millions of households face a cost of living squeeze.

  • Oil and gas bankers confront their own energy transition

    Can oil bankers learn renewable tricks? They may need to in this climate, judging by the experience of Douglas MacKenzie, a Citigroup banker who has spent decades advising global energy giants on fossil fuel deals since joining Goldman Sachs as an associate in 1985. "Now all of my clients are focused on the transition."

  • Tug and barge that ran aground removed; beaches reopen in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

    The tugboat and barge that ran aground in Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton, respectively, Thursday night have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the beaches have fully reopened. The boat and barge are at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for inspection and repairs, the Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday. The salvage operations closed stretches of beach in both cities over ...

  • Steve Irwin’s teenage son flees crocodile enclosure while filming TV show

    Robert Irwin shouted ‘bail’ after the reptile jumped at him and gave chase

  • Tire cut from croc's neck after 6 years

    "I caught the crocodile by myself. I was asking for help from people here but they were scared. It got caught in the trap I set up," said Central Sulawesi province resident Tili, 35, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.After capturing the reptile, Tili used a small saw to cut the tire and posed for photographs afterwards.The crocodile had been elusive, only rarely resurfacing in the water, Tili said. He set up a basic trap with a rope tied to a log with live chickens and ducks as bait. After tracking the reptile for three weeks, it escaped his trap twice.The crocodile had evoked sympathy from local residents who worried the tire would eventually choke it as the reptile grew in size.In January 2020, provincial conservation authorities had offered an unspecified reward for anyone who could remove the structure. It's unclear whether Tili will try to claim it.

  • Asheville GreenWorks' Haw Creek Trash Trout replaced after thieves destroyed one

    After thieves stole an Asheville GreenWorks Trash Trout on Haw Creek last year, community members and One World Brewing stepped up to replace it.

  • Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address.

  • Water Supplies From Glaciers May Peak Sooner Than Anticipated

    The world’s glaciers may contain less water than previously believed, a new study has found, suggesting that freshwater supplies could peak sooner than anticipated for millions of people worldwide who depend on glacial melt for drinking water, crop irrigation and everyday use. The latest findings are based on satellite images taken during 2017 and 2018. They are a snapshot in time; scientists will need to do more work to connect them with long-term trends. But they imply that further global warm

  • Experts to visit Fukushima plant to check water release plan

    A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant next week to review plans to begin releasing more than a million tons of treated radioactive water into the sea, a mission the government hopes will assure people of the plans' safety. The team of about 15 experts will meet with government and utility officials during their Feb. 14-18 mission, which includes a visit to the Fukushima Daiichi plant, industry ministry officials said Monday. The government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings announced plans last year to begin gradually releasing the still-contaminated water in spring 2023 after further treatment and dilution.

  • Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

    With the global energy transition in full swing, few clean energy sectors, if any, are expanding faster than the electric car market

  • Why you won’t see the Cybertruck, Roadster, or any kind of budget EV this year from Tesla

    The electric car maker will spend the rest of this year focused on keeping production of its current products as high as possible.

  • Chimpanzees filmed applying treatments to wounds for first time

    Medicine not just for humans and domesticated animals, as wild chimps appear to use treatments for injuries

  • World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought - report

    Advances in satellite technology have revealed that the world's glaciers contain significantly less ice than previously thought, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience on Monday. The revised estimate reduces global sea level rise by 3 inches if all glaciers were to melt. Between 2000 and 2019, these rivers of ice lost roughly 5.4 trillion tonnes.

  • Is the Coronavirus in Your Backyard?

    In late 2020, the coronavirus silently stalked Iowa’s white-tailed deer. The virus infected large bucks and leggy yearlings. It infiltrated a game preserve in the southeastern corner of the state and popped up in free-ranging deer from Sioux City to Dubuque. When scientists sifted through bits of frozen lymph node tissue — harvested from unlucky deer killed by hunters or cars — they found that more than 60% of the deer sampled in December 2020 were infected. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fr

  • U.K. Battery Firm Zenobe Raises £241 Million for EV Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- A British energy storage developer has secured a bumper debt package that will help accelerate its work on electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaZenobe Energy Ltd. has signed a financing pl

  • It's time to let Lake Powell go and restore Glen Canyon

    Past proposals to drain Lake Powell and restore Glen Canyon were dismissed, but the West's ongoing drought is changing minds, writes David Marston.