HAAS Alert Raises $5 Million to Take Cellular V2X Network Nationwide

Haas Alert
·2 min read

More than 1 billion Safety Cloud alerts from 750 public agencies and organizations have been processed since launch

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, the company behind the leading automotive digital alerting system Safety Cloud® that’s standard on emergency and roadway fleet vehicles, today closed $5 million in investment capital. The funding, which will support the expansion of Safety Cloud across the country, was led by R^2 and Blu Ventures and was joined by TechNexus, Stacked Capital, UrbanUs, Techstars, Ride Ventures, and Gramercy Fund.

HAAS Alert’s platform enables real-time safety alerts between vehicles and connected infrastructure (V2X) to reduce the risk of collisions. Safety Cloud’s cellular-based sensors and predictive technology digitally alerts drivers via vehicle systems. The service works on any vehicle or infrastructure that alerts drivers on the road, from fire trucks and ambulances and police vehicles to tow trucks, workzone equipment, waste and recycling trucks, school buses, and more. To date, more than 750 public agencies and private organizations have sent more than 1 billion driver alerts through Safety Cloud.

Jeff Eggers, Managing Director at R^2, said the fund’s investment in HAAS Alert aligns with its commitment to advancing solutions that support high-risk public servants. “HAAS Alert is a rare kind of company, building truly innovative and disruptive technologies that are solely focused on making the world a safer place. We’re proud to invest in a company so dedicated to protecting public safety professionals and their communities.”

“We’re celebrating the start of an exciting new chapter at HAAS Alert, with the goal of connecting vehicles everywhere for roadway safety,” said Cory Hohs, the company’s Founder and CEO. “We’ll continue to measure our success the same way we always have: by the trust of our customers, and the value of the safety services we can deliver.”

Safety Cloud is active in thousands of vehicles and already comes standard by the leading manufacturers of emergency and roadway fleet vehicles. Its minimal hardware requirements makes Safety Cloud practical for agencies regardless of size or location, from rural volunteer departments and family-owned towing businesses to municipal agencies, state DOTs, and federal fleets. Additionally, HAAS Alert’s solution is used for smart city applications that require predictive modeling and interagency coordination, including traffic preemption and management.

HAAS Alert is actively installing its hardware on vehicles across the nation. This new funding will allow it to expand to 10 billion driver safety alerts by 2022.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud vehicle communication network delivers digital alerts from emergency response and other fleets to nearby drivers, vehicles, and infrastructure. Learn more at haasalert.com.

CONTACT: HAAS Alert (833) 433-4227 info@haasalert.com


