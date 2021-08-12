Haber Law Elevates Senior Associate Rebecca N. Casamayor to Partner and Announces Three New Hires

Ms. Casamayor will join the six other partners at the Firm, with Melissa Groisman joining as Of Counsel, Ariella Gutman as Senior Associate, and Annie Schneider as Associate.

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law is pleased to announce Rebecca Newman Casamayor, Esq. as a partner with the Firm. Previously a Senior Associate, Ms. Casamayor started her career at Haber Law and has excelled in the areas of complex business and commercial litigation, appeals, and community association law.

Ms. Casamayor has expertise in representing condominium and homeowners' associations in connection with the various issues that regularly confront those entities, such as unit owner and vendor disputes and lawsuits, collections and foreclosures, enforcement of governing documents, and compliance with rules, bylaws, and the Florida Condominium Act. Ms. Casamayor has also handled contract and business dispute cases and appeals, probate litigation matters, and shareholder's derivative lawsuits.

"Rebecca has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as the attorney in charge of mentoring the Firm's younger associates, as well as her work with the University of Miami Moot Court teams over the past several years. Her brilliant work is well-known in the legal community, and we are simply blessed to have her become our partner and to serve as Co-Chair of our Condominium and HOA practice group," says David B. Haber, managing and founding shareholder at Haber Law. "Mentoring is so important, especially with the challenges of COVID. Rebecca, as usual, met the challenge and has gone well beyond what was expected of her in mentoring the younger attorneys."

Along with Ms. Casamayor's promotion, Haber Law has also named three new additions to the Firm.

Melissa Groisman will serve as of counsel at the Firm. Ms. Groisman concentrates her practice on real estate law, corporate law, and community association representation. She received her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2007.

Ariella Gutman joins the Firm as a senior associate. Her practice focuses on all types of business litigation matters, in addition to drafting and negotiating business contracts and construction agreements. In her practice, Ariella represents owners, developers, general contractors and/or subcontractors for residential and commercial projects. She received her J.D. from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad Law Center in 2011.

Annie Schneider joins the Firm as an associate in the business litigation department. Her practice focuses on litigation matters including business fraud, contractual disputes for various individuals and corporate entities, complex commercial cases, partnership disputes, and probate litigation matters. She received her J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York in 2016.

As to the three new hires, Haber says: "As a leader, you look for certain qualities in all new hires. In our Firm, we focus on people with tremendous intellect, a great work ethic and integrity. All three of these women hit the bullseye in all of these categories. We are proud of their achievements to date and expect great things from them in the years to come."

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 16-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that focuses on construction law, including design and construction defects litigation, complex business litigation, condominium and homeowners association law, and all aspects of real estate law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

