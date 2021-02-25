The Habit Burger Grill Announces New Opening At Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The Habit Burger Grill Will Fire Up Its Chargrills Near Universal Studios Hollywood on March 1

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the exciting opening of a new location at the Universal CityWalk Hollywood in partnership with new franchise Burgers & More Inc. The fast-casual restaurant will serve up chargrilled favorites with their famous "Habit Hospitality" beginning on March 1 near Universal Studios Hollywood at 1000 Universal Studios Blvd.

Guests can enjoy The Habit al fresco on an exterior patio or order for takeout. Contactless options such as pick-up and delivery are available via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com, and via DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

"We are excited to open our first restaurant with our new franchise partner Burgers & More Inc.! We look forward to introducing tourists and locals to California fresh flavor, including our award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers three family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday - Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 280 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 11 international locations, eight in China and three in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

