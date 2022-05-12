U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

The Habit Burger Grill Brings Their Chargrilled Heat With New Restaurant In Sylmar

·3 min read

The Habit Burger Grill Opens Drive-Thru In Lakeview Terrace, CA On May 18th

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Lakeview Terrace. Located at 11980 Foothill Blvd, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' on May 18th.

(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill)
(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill)

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/lakeviewterrace.

  • Free Charburger Day (Saturday, May 14th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

  • Free Charburger Day (Monday, May 16th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

  • Free Habit Day (Tuesday, May 17th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"Our team is thrilled to be bringing our award-winning Charburgers to the Sylmar community for all to enjoy! Guests can look forward to great food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality'" said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room will be open Monday - Sunday from 10:30am - 10:00pm, with the drive-thru remaining open until 11:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill, and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-habit-burger-grill-brings-their-chargrilled-heat-with-new-restaurant-in-sylmar-301545992.html

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

