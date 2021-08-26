U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

The Habit Burger Grill Opens New Restaurant In Sylmar, Continuing Los Angeles Expansion

·3 min read

The Habit Burger Grill Officially Opens In Sylmar, CA on September 1st!

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the grand opening of a new restaurant location in Sylmar. Located in Sylmar Town Center at 12631 Glenoaks Blvd., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' on September 1st.

(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill)
(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill)

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/sylmar.

  • Free Charburger Day (Monday, August 30th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. (Safely serving our guests is our top priority, proper safety measures will be in place.)

  • Free Habit Day (Tuesday, August 31st): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout. Convenient curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Contactless delivery is also available through third-party delivery partners. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

"With every new Habit restaurant comes the excitement of reaching new customers who get to experience our award-winning chargrilled menu items and Habit hospitality for the first time. Opening in Sylmar is no exception, The Habit is excited to continue to expand in Los Angeles County," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday – Saturday 10:30 am - 11 pm and Sunday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 285 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-habit-burger-grill-opens-new-restaurant-in-sylmar-continuing-los-angeles-expansion-301363643.html

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

