Habitat for Humanity-Manitoba Introduces Westland Insurance as Lead Sponsor

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
·3 min read

Community partners, Westland Insurance and Habitat for Humanity

Westland Insurance partners with Habitat for Humanity and family in Manitoba
Westland Insurance partners with Habitat for Humanity and family in Manitoba
Westland Insurance partners with Habitat for Humanity and family in Manitoba
Westland Insurance is proud to be the lead sponsor for the Habitat For Humanity Manitoba home build in Winnipeg. Our $50,000 donation is a part of our Amplifying Communities initiative, where Westland has committed to invest 1 million dollars to support projects and programs that positively contribute to the fabric of communities across Canada.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity-Manitoba today introduced Westland Insurance as the new lead sponsor of the Manitoba Property Insurance Build in Winnipeg – the ninth such event in which Manitoba-based property insurers and brokers are invited to pick up a hammer and participate in a project to improve the life of a local family through access to affordable housing.

“We are excited to announce a partnership with Westland Insurance which is a very real and tangible investment in people and our communities,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO of Habitat for Humanity-Manitoba. “Westland has grown to become the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country, but it’s also one that has maintained a focus on its people, clients and communities it serves, as evidenced by today’s announcement.”

“There are very few causes that result in the kind of direct impact that a Habitat Build Day can offer,” continued Hopkins. “Years after your Manitoba Property Insurance Build investment, you will be able to drive past the home and say, ‘I helped build it!’ There is no better feeling than knowing you helped a family achieve stability, strength and self-reliance.”

Westland Insurance has made a financial commitment of $50,000 to HFH-Manitoba which follows a similar $50,000 commitment to Habitat for Humanity-Saskatchewan.

“This year, Westland Insurance established the Amplifying Communities initiative to continue a longstanding of tradition of commitment to the people and communities we are proud to serve,” said Cari Watson of Westland Insurance. “Our commitment to community and family values align greatly with the vision of Habitat for Humanity and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with such an important event in Manitoba.”

Just as Westland Insurance and its staff are on hand to raise a hammer to support this project with a build day in Winnipeg, they will also be supporting other communities through participation in five similar events this fall in other parts of the country.

View video from Habitat for Humanity, Winnipeg build site on Westland’s YouTube channel here.

About Habitat for Humanity-Manitoba:
Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is one of 1,400 affiliates worldwide working to build safe, decent, and affordable homes for families. Every year, we partner with communities to help working, lower income families in Manitoba achieve strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. For more information, please visit: https://www.habitat.mb.ca/

About Westland Insurance:
Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 170 locations and over 2000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. In 2021, the Westland Amplifying Communities initiative, dedicating $1 million to support projects or programs that positively contribute to the fabric of communities across Canada where Westland does business.
For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:

Habitat for Humanity - Manitoba
Michelle Pereira
Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Philanthropy
mpereira@habitat.mb.ca

Westland Insurance
Aimee Houston
Director, Brand & Marketing
ahouston@westlandinsurance.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85072cde-461d-478b-9aa2-be9585ec7cd4

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c46a887-fbfb-42eb-9c4a-1ecfc53f7673


