How Work Habits of Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X Differ — Who’s More Successful?

In today’s society, different generations, namely Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X continue to shape the workforce as the baby boomers continue to retire. These three generations combined make up a large portion of the world’s workforce today, according to the Metals Service Center Institute.

Each generation has certain distinct values, habits, and points of view that alter how the job market functions.

How Does Each Generation View The Job Market?

Here’s the generational job market outlook across the three generations, according to a recent FlexJobs survey.

Career Optimism About The Job Market

Gen Z : A full 73% of Gen Zers stated they have a more positive outlook this year than last.

Millennials : Only 43% of millennials have a more positive outlook this year than last.

Gen Xers: Only 31% of Gen Xers have a more positive outlook this year than last.

A Desire To Change Jobs

Gen Z : Only 32% of Gen Zers plan to change jobs within the year.

Millennials : Around 61% of millennials plan to change jobs within the year.

Gen Xers: About 57% of Gen Xers plan to change jobs within the next 12 months.

Accessibility of Remote Work

Gen Z : More than half (54%) of Gen Zers stated that it’s easier to get a remote job now versus the same time last year.

Millennials : Only 24% of millennials think it’s easier to get a remote job now versus the same time last year.

Gen Xers: Only 16% of Gen Xers think it’s easier to get a remote job now versus the same time last year.

Job Market Trends

Gen Z : A majority, 66%, of Gen Zers think the job market is better than last year.

Millennials : Only 34% of millennials think the job market is better than last year.

Gen Xers: Only 28% of Gen Xers think the job market is better than last year.

What’s The Ideal Work Environment By Generation?

Here are the ideal work environments broken out by generation.

Gen Z: Primarily Hybrid Work

Hybrid, mostly office: 43%

Remote only: 22%

Hybrid, mostly remote: 16%

Hybrid, even Mix: 14%

Office only: 5%

Millennials: Remote or Hybrid

Remote only: 45%

Hybrid, mostly remote: 24%

Hybrid, even mix: 17%

Hybrid, mostly office: 11%

Office only: 3%

Gen X: Remote Only

Remote only: 62%

Hybrid, mostly remote: 20%

Hybrid, even mix: 12%

Hybrid, mostly office: 4%

Office only: 2%

The most significant similarity among all three generations is that only a very small percentage prefer an office-only work environment. The most significant difference to note is that Gen Z prefers a hybrid, mostly office work environment (42%) while millennials and Gen X prefer a hybrid, mostly office work environment at rates that are just a fraction of Gen Z’s preference — at 11% and 4% respectively.

Which Generation Has Been More Successful?

It’s a matter of perspective and opinion to say which generation has been more successful in the workplace. How each person views “success” can vary significantly. However, all generations are currently struggling with maintaining a healthy work-life balance, with more than half of each generation saying that too much of their personal identity is tied to their job.

Also, more than half of each generation admitted to typically checking email, Slack, or other work communications after they have signed off for the day — as well as on weekends.

Finding a way to set clear and healthy boundaries between work and your personal life is crucial to avoid burnout and grow a successful career for the long term.

