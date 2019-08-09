Hack an iPhone and Apple will give you $1 million

Twitter More

Apple has expanded its bug bounty program, increasing the rewards for security researchers who can provably hack an iOS or macOS device.

The company first launched its bug bounty program in 2016, offering rewards of up to $200,000 for finding vulnerabilities in iOS devices that would allow an attacker to gain full control of the device, without any user interaction.

Now, on stage at the Black Hat conference, which takes place from August 3 - 8 in Las Vegas, Apple head of security Ivan Krstić announced significant changes to the program (via ZDNet). This fall, the reward will be increased to $1,000,000, and will expand to all of Apple's platforms: iOS, iCloud, tvOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Read more...

