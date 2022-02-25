U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.87
    +82.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,998.69
    +774.86 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,609.24
    +135.66 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.02
    +28.02 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    -1.81 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    -36.50 (-1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.70 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9910
    +0.0220 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3391
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7180
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,785.85
    +2,776.48 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.60
    +14.48 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Hack VC raises $200M fund to back early-stage crypto startups

Anita Ramaswamy
·4 min read

The investors behind virtual hack.summit(), the world's largest blockchain programmer event, have launched a $200 million crypto seed fund under the Hack VC umbrella, fund partner Alex Pack told TechCrunch in an interview.

Ed Roman, formerly a solo GP, invested in early-stage tech and crypto companies for over 10 years through Hack VC before partnering with Pack, who previously co-founded global crypto fund Dragonfly Capital and led Bain Capital Ventures' foray into digital assets. Pack and Roman have each invested in several early-stage crypto companies prior to launching this fund, including DeFi platforms Compound Finance and Terra, Pack said.

Hack VC wrapped up fundraising last fall and has been quite active since -- the fund has made "at least" 15 investments worth tens of millions of dollars to date, according to Pack. Its recent investments span a variety of areas within crypto -- from NFT emoji startup Yat, to DeFi lending platform Goldfinch Finance, to metaverse gaming company SynCity.

Hack's thesis is centered around investing in what Pack describes as the "scaffolding" for a digital rights system for the whole internet, with a particular emphasis on emerging markets.

"The easiest use case of a digital-native property rights system is a digital-native store of value, like Bitcoin, but honestly, that's not very interesting to me, like building a digital gold or whatever. I think it has its place, but to me, building this property rights system that allows anyone around the world to participate in the open financial system is really big," Pack said.

Hack VC partner Alex Pack
Hack VC partner Alex Pack

Hack VC partner Alex Pack. Image Credits: Courtesy of Hack VC

The Hack VC team is comprised of around 10 people, about half of whom work within its dedicated in-house Crypto Lab, which Pack sees as a source of the venture firm's competitive advantage. Crypto networks are user-owned, so it is important for investors in crypto companies to be early users of new protocols, Pack said.

"We've got to stay on the cutting edge. We have to be more than capital. More than just a random trad [traditional] VC, we have to actually be using these protocols," Pack said.

Hack VC's Crypto Lab, headed by a former senior trader at quant hedge fund Jane Street, employs engineers and quantitative researchers to that end. Its team engages in staking to secure networks and is "one of the most active participants" in the DeFi ecosystem through market-making, governance support and liquidity provisioning on various protocols, Pack said.

The lab has also helped Hack source deals through analysis of on-chain data, he added.

Hack VC raised capital for the seed fund from LPs including Sequoia Capital, Fidelity and a16z's Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, alongside other institutional investors. A few of these LPs are active crypto investors themselves, including Sequoia, which last week raised a ~$500 million fund to invest in tokens. Firms like Sequoia and a16z investing in other crypto funds while also managing their own funds in the same sector is a relatively common phenomenon in the crypto world, although these firms are theoretically competing for the same sorts of deals.

Pack said this overlap is a relic of the early days when investing in crypto startups was "the opposite of competitive."

"Back in the day, we all backed each other's funds ... Now, it's getting a little bit more competitive. It used to be that we had to send each other deals, otherwise, our companies would go bankrupt. But now, we're still friends," Pack said.

Today, Hack VC has "great coinvestor relationships" with other venture firms in the space, partially due to Pack's involvement in providing seed funding to over a dozen crypto funds, including Multicoin, Polychain, Paradigm, Standard and Parafi, he said.

Still, he believes Hack VC brings unique value to the ecosystem in backing deep-tech, edgy, early-stage crypto companies. Hack VC does, however, consider co-investments with some of its LPs in other areas -- it recently invested in a metaverse startup alongside Twitch founder Justin Kan, leveraging Kan's deep knowledge of gaming, he added.

Pack attributes the support Hack VC earned from other crypto venture investors to its unique community of developers built through hack.summit.

"We spent years building one of the biggest blockchain programming communities in crypto, and that's very unusual. It's hard for a traditional VC firm to build [that] because of structural reasons," Pack said.

"This is why I left Bain Capital Ventures back in the day -- if you're a lean team ... you can't just add a whole massive community arm, you can't just add a 10-plus person engineering or quant trading team."

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Rise After Russia Agrees to Talks With Ukraine

    Major indexes gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Foot Locker stock tanks as Nike competition looms over revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Foot Locker stock is plummeting despite the shoe retailer's earnings beat.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Stock market rebound ‘more of a technically-driven rally,’ strategist says

    Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on a market rebound from Russia-Ukraine motivated volatility, opportunities in a bear market, inflation, and the Fed's monetary policies amid oil and food commodity price spikes.

  • The Taliban is calling for peace in Ukraine

    Afghanistan’s Taliban government is the latest to issue a statement about Russia and Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties,” said the ministry of foreign affairs on Feb. 25. The Taliban highlighted its “diplomatic neutrality” and stressed the need to resolve the crisis through “dialogue and peaceful means.”

  • Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?

    These defensive blue-chip stocks keep chugging along, but one is the better investment going forward.

  • Why Shares of Rocket Companies Are Rising Today

    Shares of the largest mortgage originator in the country, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), traded nearly 4% higher as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. During the quarter, Rocket reported closed loan origination volume of $75.9 billion, which is down from the fourth quarter of 2020, but still up from the same period in 2019. Gain-on-sale margins slipped to 2.8%, as conditions in the mortgage market got more difficult.

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.90

    The board of The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Coinbase stock pops on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Coinbase stock is performing after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

    It snapped up Tesla, Coinbase and Zoom Thursday. Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark's flagship Ark Innovation ETF.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Is Ocugen Stock a Buy Now?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) got some positive news last week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for Covaxin, also known as BBV152. The FDA's action clears a roadblock for Ocugen that could help lead to its COVID-19 vaccine obtaining FDA approval. On Nov. 26, Ocugen released a statement saying that the FDA had issued a clinical hold on its IND for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine it is co-developing with India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.