Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Earns 29th Joint Commission Disease Specific Certification - the Most Certifications of Any Hospital in the Nation

·3 min read

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center earned its 29th Joint Commission (TJC) Disease Specific Care (DSC) certification, marking the most certifications of any hospital in the nation. The latest disease specific care certification was awarded for Lung Cancer and demonstrates continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

"To lead the nation with the most DSC's for any single hospital means that Hackensack University Medical Center complies with the highest national standards and continually provides superior performance while improving patient care," said Mark Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center.

To receive the seal, Hackensack University Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated the following:

  • Compliance with related certification standards, some of which included how the lung cancer program involves patients in making decisions about managing their disease.

  • Developing a plan of care using an interdisciplinary approach that is individualized to the patient's assessed needs.

  • Support of the patient's self-management outside of the hospital by engaging family and community support structures into their plan of care.

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits more than twenty-two thousand healthcare organizations and healthcare programs in the United States.

"Lung cancer including small cell and non-small cell lung cancers are among the most complex tumors to treat," said Lisa Tank, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center. "Our top thoracic specialists carefully evaluate a patient's health and customize treatment to provide the most advanced, effective and least invasive treatments available, based on the stage and biology of the cancer. This esteemed designation is a testament to our entire care team which provides patient centered care with cutting edge technology and high touch environment."

"Joint Commission accreditation is a symbol of quality that reflects our organization's commitment to elevating the standard of care in New Jersey and across the nation," added Mr. Sparta. "It is an incredible accomplishment to achieve this distinction and we are beyond honored to be part of a team that keeps raising the bar to provide world-class care to our patients. The latest lung cancer certification is a direct result of the unsurpassed expertise and dedication of our entire lung cancer team which is so deserved of this distinguished recognition."

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Hackensack University Medical Center, a 771-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in New Jersey. Founded in 1888 as Bergen County's first hospital, it was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence. The academic flagship of Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center's campus is home to facilities such as John Theurer Cancer Center, the Heart & Vascular Hospital, and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion. Recognized as being in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation and #2 in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll, Hackensack University Medical Center also ranked as high-performing in cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology. Hackensack University Medical Center's comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development.

