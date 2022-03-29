U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,611.72
    +36.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,227.93
    +272.04 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,531.23
    +176.33 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,119.79
    +41.73 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.93
    -3.03 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    -30.70 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.56 (-2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0123 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4510
    -0.0260 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7340
    -1.1400 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,904.66
    +231.43 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.26
    +16.89 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.33
    +46.19 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

HackerRank, a platform for recruiters to test coders and coders to hone their skills, raises $60M at a $500M valuation

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

The job market for coders remains very tight on both sides of the table: there remains a major skills and talent shortage when it comes to finding people for specialized, technical jobs; but on the other side, developers still have to jump through many hoops in hopes of connecting with the most selective jobs (and even then there is no guarantee of success).

Today, a platform called HackerRank that's built to help both of those groups get over the line with their goals -- it provides recruiters with tools to assess coding skills as part of an assessment and interview process; and developers to practice their coding and interview skills -- is announcing $60 million in funding, underscoring market demand for its tools.

Susquehanna Growth Equity is leading the round with JMI, Khosla Ventures, and strategic backers Randstad Innovation Fund and Recruit Holdings also participating. It has now raised $115 million. The company is not disclosing its exact valuation but Vivek Ravisankar, the CEO who co-founded the company with Hari Karunanidhi, said in an interview that it was around $500 million.

The round, a Series D, comes on a strong period of growth for the startup. Tapping into a surge of remote hiring and employment that themselves were ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, HackerRank now counts 2,800 customers -- including 25% of some of the biggest companies in the world (from the Fortune 100) -- and 18 million developers.

HackerRank now is based in Mountain View, but the idea was first conceived by the pair when they were still living in India and saw a lot of the shortcomings of hiring processes when it came to sourcing people who were applying for jobs remotely and needed better assessments of their skills in those situations where they could not go through the standard, in-person hiring process (they first thought about this in 2009, very much before remote working became the norm).

"We saw that resumes had a very mixed correlation to skills, and that was what triggered this," Ravisankar said. It eventually became the first startup out of India to join Y Combinator, and it was actually also a Battlefield contender in 2012. Its rise very much tapped into the growth of India as a in important tech hub and source of technical talent. Even today, some 50% of the developers on the platform hail from India, with 30% in the Americas and the other 20% in EMEA.

When HackerRank was first founded, the idea of remote assessment was not directly connected to sourcing, hiring and eventually managing people remotely, but the last two years have made 100% remote into a much more common use case for the company. Ravisankar said that there are now significantly more contractors sourced over the platform, with the default being for people to work from home.

It's also massively widened the pool of potential developers to tap, which makes scalable, cloud-based platforms like HackerRank's more relevant, too.

"Companies are viewing the overall talent pool at a much wider radius than before," he said. "With university recruiting, they used to visit 10-15 campuses. Now they can 'visit' 500 because all of the visiting is done online."

There are a number of companies that have emerged in the last several years to capitalise on the growth of remote recruitment and working, including Turing, Oyster, Papaya Global, Remote and many more. What's notable about how HackerRank has a strong ethos around training and education. But Ravisankar is clear to describe his startup as "a hardcore recruiting platform," not an edtech play.

But it's also doing so with the developer's priorities in mind. This include improving their skills as much as finding a job. The company provides a lot of tools to developers to train but they by default do not share those results with others unless a developer wants them to be.

Obviously, its business customers might prefer to see all of that data. "It’s a hard balance," admits Ravisankar, "but the reason we have been able to build a developer community is because we hold on to that ethos. We are not selling your data, you share when you want to share, finding the balance between upping your developer game but also maintaining a [strong and honest] a sourcing channel."

“The technical hiring market is at a pivotal moment as companies around the world struggle to scale recruitment efforts in one of the most competitive labor markets we have ever seen," said Martin Angert, MD at Susquehanna Growth Equity, in a statement. “Paired with the explosive growth of remote work, HackerRank has solidified itself as the gold standard for skills-based hiring in the developer community.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning strikes again as Electric hits unicorn status

    Founder and CEO Ryan Denehy told TechCrunch that the startup has raised $20 million in what it's calling a Series D-1 from Harmonic Growth Partners, Bessemer, Greenspring and others. That's lower than the multiple range that many startups raised at during 2021's go-go fundraising climate.

  • What Jefferies’ Earnings Mean for Goldman Sachs Stock

    The investment bank reported a 30% year-over-year drop in revenue and a 42% decrease in earnings per share.

  • Cloaked raises $25M Series A to generate privacy-friendly identities on the fly

    Cloaked, a Boston-based startup that allows users to generate unique email addresses and phone numbers when creating online accounts, has secured $25 million in Series A funding. Founded in 2020 by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked allows privacy-conscious individuals to create unique identifiers. The service, available as an app and a browser extension, creates "cloaked" identities — such as emails, phone numbers, passwords, and credit card numbers — that can be unique to any given online service.

  • Is summer-like humidity returning to South Florida? You better get outside right now

    Way back in 1990, a local Miami hip-hop parody act spoofed 2 Live Crew and released a novelty single called “Oy! It’s So Humid.”

  • NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now available for a staggering $1,999

    NVIDIA has released the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for $1,999 — one of its most expensive consumer GPUs yet.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. The tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • FedEx taps Raj Subramaniam as CEO as Fred Smith steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is stepping down and will be replaced by the company's current COO Raj Subramaniam.

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When investors hear the name Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), e-commerce probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Since its inception, Wix has been best known for its no-code, drag-and-drop platform that allows anyone to quickly and easily build a website. Over the last several years, Wix has been expanding its available tools for users and building out the necessary functionality to run a business online.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Auto manufacturers scramble as Shanghai locks down

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown roiled auto production on Tuesday as a major supplier joined Tesla in shutting a plant to comply with measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. General Motors Co's joint venture in Shanghai maintained production by asking workers to sleep on factory floors and getting passes for trucks to continue deliveries, two people familiar with the matter said. A key auto supplier, Aptiv PLC, told workers at one of its Shanghai facilities that supplies Tesla and GM's Shanghai joint venture to head home on Tuesday because of the need to enforce COVID controls, people briefed on the measure said.

  • Clothing retailer opens new concept at Plaza Frontenac

    The store, located on the mall's second level near Saks Fifth Avenue, appeals to the more trend-conscious and fashion-forward consumers in Plaza Frontenac's neighborhood.

  • Chinese Developers’ Accounts Under Scrutiny as More Auditors Resign

    Auditors have resigned from a series of Chinese property companies, reflecting the challenges of verifying these businesses’ financial health after a punishing sector-wide downturn.

  • FTC Sues Intuit Over TurboTax’s Marketing Practices

    Tax filings via TurboTax are generally free for people who have simple returns. but people with more complex ones have to pay.

  • The SEC's New Proposal to Redefine 'Dealer' Could Spell Bad News for DeFi

    A new proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to redefine what it means to be a securities dealer – a move industry experts say could cripple the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

  • Justice Department backs Big Tech antitrust bill targeting Google, Amazon, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dan Howley discusses the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.